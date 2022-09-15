Threat deemed false in Hankinson

Hankinson Public School Superintendent Chad Benson released a statement Wednesday, Sept. 14 regarding rumors about a threat to the school that proved to be false. The statement was released to parents and students through all Hankinson Public School's social media accounts, was sent home with elementary age students to give to their parents and was mailed to parents of high school students.
The administration had been notified by a student about the possible threat at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Due to the time of the report, little was able to be done that night.
“It is difficult to reach people and do interviews at that time of the night. We began at that point, made some contacts and made a plan for the next morning”, Benson said.
The school and local law enforcement conducted an investigation to determine the legitimacy of the threat.
High school Principal Sarah Pohl helped lead the school’s investigation. According to Pohl, the investigation consisted of speaking with students and staff, asking open-ended questions and trying to gauge what students knew.
It was discovered through this investigation that no threat was ever present. In the statement, Benson attributes the report to teasing and rumors that got out of hand. According to Benson, the rumor had spread over the course of several days before finally being reported to administration.
In the statement, school officials remind students and parents that these sorts of threats are taken seriously and rumors regarding them should be reported immediately.
