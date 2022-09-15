Threat deemed false in Hankinson

Hankinson Public School 

 News Monitor files

Hankinson Public School Superintendent Chad Benson released a statement Wednesday, Sept. 14 regarding rumors about a threat to the school that proved to be false. The statement was released to parents and students through all Hankinson Public School's social media accounts, was sent home with elementary age students to give to their parents and was mailed to parents of high school students.

The administration had been notified by a student about the possible threat at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. Due to the time of the report, little was able to be done that night.



