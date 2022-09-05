Three Quilts of Valor presented Wednesday in Wahpeton

From left, Laurence Hammond, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1962, James Christiansen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957 and Miles R. Crowley, who served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1977-1981, received their Quilts of Valor Wednesday in Wahpeton.
The Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton hosted its third Quilts of Valor ceremony in less than two months Wednesday, Aug. 31. The ceremony included the honoring of three U.S. military veterans.
Miles R. Crowley, who served in the North Dakota National Guard from 1977-1981, Laurence Hammond, who served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1962, and James Christiansen, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1957, were warmly thanked for their service and sacrifices in serving America. Participants and guests quilts of valor -bw included family members, neighbors, Benedictine Living Community staff and a quintet of volunteers from the local Quilts of Valor group: Kristie Berg, Kim Berseth, Ginny Buck, Cindy Kvidera and Deb Mitskog.
“These are all excellent people to receive this quilts,” Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton Executive Director Jim Cornelius said. “We thank you for your service and for what you have done for us.”
Crowley was honored first, with his sister, Bonnie Danuser, assisting in the event.
“Miles was honorable discharged as a Sergeant E-5,” Berg said. “He had basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and his primary duty was as a combat engineer.”
Crowley remembers the drill sergeants who taught him to be disciplined and obey orders. As a combat engineer, he learned to build roads and bridges, as well as keep them maintained.
“Laurence’s service began at Midland Army Base,” Mitskog said about Hammond. “His primary duty was in fire rescue transportation. He recalls being the fire rescue for 115 howitzers, which are a special type of gun used by the Army. They have short barrels and are used to fire shells over a short distance.”
Hammond, whose wife Bonnie took part in his honoring, was glad to serve and after that, return to farming with his family. The recipient of a Firing Medal and Service Medal, he is a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Christiansen’s service took place amid the Korean Conflict, Berg said. His basic training started in San Diego, California, with his primary duty location being the Midway naval port located almost directly between Alaska and Japan in the Pacific Ocean.
“James was a Petty Officer First Class, and his primary duty was being a fireman for plans that would come into port,” Berg said. “He stated that they were always on duty, night or day. When he was in Japan, they were stationed on a 640-acre base, where he fueled up planes and watched for fires.”
A lifetime member of the American Legion, Christiansen had his son, Jeff, take part in the quilt ceremony. The elder man loved his time in San Diego, “Japan not so much.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, which turns 20 in 2003, was established by Catherine Roberts. She sought to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans.
News Monitor congratulates the latest local Quilts of Valor recipients.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.