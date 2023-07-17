Top 5 Things to Do in Richland County

The 2022 Cruise Night included more than 170 different cars, from muscle vehicles to a mail truck. It was an impressive showing for the 15th annual event on Wiley Avenue in Lidgerwood, N.D. This year's event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 16.

 News Monitor file photos

When I first moved to the Southern Red River Valley, I was coming from the Twin Cities, where I grew up. I didn’t know what to expect in Wahpeton, Richland County or even North Dakota. One of the first things I did was look up what there was to do in the area.

The results were not great. One of the top results was a top five list. While a few entries were good, like Chahinkapa Zoo and the Red Door Art Gallery, others weren’t great. The list included a church and a cemetery, which aren’t the most exciting things a town can offer. They were great for one-time tourists. I wanted things that were fun and varied, things for someone who isn’t just visiting but is living in Richland County.

Lidgerwood Heritage Days is a great community event. Folks from all around Lidgerwood, and many who are returning home, come out to enjoy good weather, food and town-wide events.
Bingo is a popular fundraising event. Throw in an auction, silent or otherwise, and you will have a great time at a great fundraiser. These events often offer food and drinks and plenty of conversation.
Around here, fishing is year round. Head over to Lake Elsie for summertime fishing, or for ice fishing when the lake freezes. Check out one of the many local fishing derbies to head out with a larger group.
The SEND Communities Theater group hosts plays and cabarets. Once, they hosted a murder mystery where guests got the chance to investigate a crime scene and figure out whodunnit.
Youth Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins players give high fives following the championship game in Wahpeton. Sportsmanship is among the key virtues learned during the last Twin Town Baseball League season.


