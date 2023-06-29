It can take a lot to start a new business. For many, navigating all of the ins and outs of entrepreneurial efforts can be too much. In order to help answer some questions and inspire new businesses, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation hosted a walking tour of the open spaces in Lidgerwood, Thursday, June 29.
Currently there are more than 10 empty business spaces along Main Street in Lidgerwood. The LPDC’s tour gave attendees a chance to look at seven.
“I thought it went well. We had a good response. Some good questions, good open communication between people with property and people inquiring about property,” LPDC President Brian Baldwin said.
The LPDC’s goal is to promote economic growth in Lidgerwood, but they aren’t the only group aiming to bring people into town. Kory Kaste of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority accompanied the tour. SVEDA is a group that helps people in Richland and Wilkin counties start new businesses and grow their existing ones.
To Kaste, the most important tool for starting a new business is contacts. By knowing who to talk to and who to ask questions of, new business owners can make sure they are on the right track from the get-go.
“It is pretty crazy the things that come out of the woodworks when you get a bunch of people together talking about things like this,” Kaste said.
The tour’s goal was to ease some of the anxiety about what is available, and to connect people who may be looking to start a business with groups like the LPDC and SVEDA.
Baldwin believes that Lidgerwood has what it needs to bring people in to open up shop, especially with their main street being a part of Highway 11.
“We have everything. We just have to let people know we are here. We have these spaces available, there are other businesses in town. There is a fair amount to offer. We know we are here but we just have to let other people know we are here,” Baldwin said.
Over the years, Lidgerwood and many other small towns have found more openings for new businesses to be created. Older businesses that have left town have made room for new ones to come in. To Baldwin and Kaste, the types of businesses Lidgerwood needs are more about what the business owner wants to do.
“Yeah I loved it when there was a hardware store but you can tie that in with the lumber yard. If we can get most of the hardware great, that is all I need. You always think about the things we had and replacing the things we had. We are really thinking about what else we could have that we never had before,” Baldwin said.
Any new business, no matter what it is, can bring people into town, whether the new business moves in with retail or office space.
“It is all going to spur activity. Even if there are little shops here and there. Some communities just have the space where if you are a direct sales person you can set up a booth there for a weekend, it will spur activity,” Kaste said.
Small towns are ripe with opportunities for new businesses and eager to bring people into their communities. Efforts like the LPDC’s Open Space Tour are just one more way to help show everything the town can offer.