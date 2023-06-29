It can take a lot to start a new business. For many, navigating all of the ins and outs of entrepreneurial efforts can be too much. In order to help answer some questions and inspire new businesses, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation hosted a walking tour of the open spaces in Lidgerwood, Thursday, June 29.

Currently there are more than 10 empty business spaces along Main Street in Lidgerwood. The LPDC’s tour gave attendees a chance to look at seven.



