Train clean up paused for weather

The derailment site is just a couple miles south of Wyndmere, N.D. While an evacuation plan was created for Wyndmere Public School, it was not put into effect as all chemicals were cleaned without posing a danger to the community,
Editor's Note: This article includes previous information about last week's train derailment in Wyndmere. Unless new information is available, this concludes our coverage.
A week ago, on Sunday, March 26, 31 cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed just south of Wyndmere, North Dakota. Work on the site has progressed significantly, though weather this weekend has prevented work from continuing during week of Sunday, April 2.
According to Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht, the delays are expected to extend throughout this week due to issues with weather. Prior to the recent storms, the work was progressing on time, according to Lambrecht.
On days when the worksite is open, dozens of semi trucks move through the clean up site, hauling in equipment and taking out debris. Around 150 people work on the site each day. The location itself is split into two sections: a camp, where workers park, get assignments and coordinate the cleanup, and the cleanup site itself, which is some distance away.
The clean up has been led by Canadian Pacific. The derailed cars contained residue of chemicals which will need to be cleaned out before they can be removed. As part of the process, teams have been working to rinse out these cars and transfer the residue into containers which can be hauled away from the site. Water for this process has been provided by the Wyndmere Fire Department.
Damaged and derailed cars cannot be put back into commision and are being cut up with a plasma cutter and hauled away to be recycled.
All eight of the cars which contained asphalt oil have been washed out. Two of these have been cut apart with plasma cutters and removed already. The cars which are removed are taken to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to be recycled.
“Things are faster than I thought. They are moving along awesomely,” Lambrecht said.
The ground around the site can get torn up with the movement of trucks and rail cars. The clean up crew has set up swamp mats, which act like a temporary roadway, to prevent machines from getting stuck in the mud.
After an inspection of the rail, CP has resumed use in the area.
“There are a few more hazmat cars left. I don’t have an exact number but there is not a lot left. There will still be a little bit of a minor spill on the ground which we will have to assess. We will take that soil out and take it to a landfill and bring new soil in,” Lambrecht said.
The crew is finishing the removal of the ethylene glycol from the area. New dirt will be brought in to replace what was removed.
“They are getting the last ethylene glycol off the ground, the last hazmat stuff. There isn’t very much left. So they will get that sucked up and then there will be actually nothing major in the ground after that,” Lambrecht said.
Lambrecht has seen smaller derailments happen in Richland County, North Dakota, as part of his job, though none this large. According to a statement by CP Media Relations Manager Andy Cummings, a break in the tracks caused the derailment.
“CP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a broken rail was the cause of Sunday night’s derailment,” Cummings said.