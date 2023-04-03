Train clean up paused for weather
The derailment site is just a couple miles south of Wyndmere, N.D. While an evacuation plan was created for Wyndmere Public School, it was not put into effect as all chemicals were cleaned without posing a danger to the community,

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Editor's Note: This article includes previous information about last week's train derailment in Wyndmere. Unless new information is available, this concludes our coverage. 

A week ago, on Sunday, March 26, 31 cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed just south of Wyndmere, North Dakota. Work on the site has progressed significantly, though weather this weekend has prevented work from continuing during week of Sunday, April 2.



