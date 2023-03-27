Thirty one cars of a 70 car train derailed two miles southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota, Sunday night March 26.
According to Richland County emergency management director Brett Lambrecht, the derailment poses no threat to the community and no evacuation was called.
“No threat, no evacuation, no nothing. We don’t expect any problems the way it looks,” Lambrecht said.
The train was owned by Canadian Pacific Railway and was headed southeast at the time of derailment. A cause for the derailment has not yet been determined.
The majority of cars were carrying commodities, around seven cars were holding highway asphalt oil. A leak was found in one of the oil-carrying cars, spreading about 100 feet from the crash. The leak was stopped soon after due to cold temperatures solidifying the oil. There was no fire at the scene.
While an environmental impact has yet to be determined, there have been no traces of any airborne contamination. The closest farmland is around half a mile from the site.
Cleanup is expected to take between 7-10 days. CP rail is expected to be in charge
“Right now the spill will be sucked up by a CP rail vac. They will clean up the spill and then they will get the cars back up, get the track fixed and move forward with the cleanup of the cars,” Lambrecht said.
WATCH: Here is drone video shared with us by a viewer who lives near the derailment in Wyndmere. What a mess. Still no official updates from my last tweets. pic.twitter.com/X4tK9tIwjy