Are you a grill master? Or maybe you’re more of a supervisor and taste tester? Either way, you’re bound to have a good time at the Rub Me Tender BBQ Steak and Rib Showdown.
The showdown will take place Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Hankinson Community Center in Hankinson.
Friday is the open judge steak competition from 4-7 p.m. There’s a $30 entry fee and anyone can participate. The event has a 20 team limit.
Prizes for the steak competition are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
A beer garden is open from 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Live music will be performed by black heart from 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Saturday rib showdown begins at 8 a.m. The rib showdown entry fee is $50 and the event has a 12 team limit. Event co-organizer Jeremy Steffens said that as of Thursday, Aug. 5, half the spots had been filled for the rib competition.
“They (the competitors) can cook chicken, brisket. It doesn’t matter what they cook to sell to the public on Saturday,” Steffens said.
Saturday’s showdown has two different categories participants will compete in: the people’s choice category and the judged ribs category, where a panel of judges will determine the winner.
People’s choice prizes are $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. The judged competition’s prizes are $600 for first place, $400 for second and $200 for third.
A beer garden will be held from 12 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Saturday. At 2 p.m. there will be kids games and a bean bag tourney sponsored by the Mantador VFW.
“I just hope it goes off without a hitch … that’s why we started small,” Steffens said.
Steffens said that if the event is a success, organizers hope to expand it in the future and have a greater number of competitions with varying meats.
The idea to host a BBQ competition was to bring people to town, Steffens said.
To reserve a spot for either the steak or rib competitions, competitors should contact Steffens at 701-899-3990. The registration deadline for either competition is Friday, Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.