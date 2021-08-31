Turning a passion into a business

Have you ever imagined what your wedding would look like from a bird’s eye view? Or any special event for that matter? Look no further than NorthWind Drones.
NorthWind Drones is one of Hankinson’s newest businesses. NorthWind Drones was started by Aaron Medenwaldt in spring 2019.
“It (flying drones) started out as a hobby and through being a project technician at Interstate Engineering, I started using it for construction applications, getting a bird’s eye view of things. It makes problem solving easier sometimes when you get a different perspective on things,” Medenwaldt said.
He decided to take his drone usage a bit further and make it into a business. Right now, he’s done a bit of real estate photography, but is interested in working all kinds of shoots like marketing, events and real estate.
“I haven’t got a whole lot of business yet, just those few real estate projects. I’m waiting,” he said.
Medenwaldt recently received his commercial drone license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). To get his license, he had to take a test and be vetted by the FAA.
He also has a new drone on order that will expand his current photography and mapping capabilities.
Before he started his business, Medenwaldt said he didn’t have much of an interest in photography, but his experience with drones has opened up that door.
Seeing the world from an entirely different perspective is what he enjoys the most about flying drones.
Medenwaldt just started taking unmanned aerial systems classes at the North Dakota State College of Science to further his knowledge and skills.
“Just seeing the way that things are going to expand. It’s the way of the future, they’re doing things in hours that used to take a person days,” he said.
