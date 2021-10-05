Two injured in early morning collision near Wyndmere

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the names of those involved.
A Nissan Altima driven by Ian Saukerson, 40, of Hermosa, South Dakota, and a Freightliner semi driven by Dennis Hanson, 64, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, collided head-on in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 5, one mile west of Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Saukerson, traveling eastbound on Highway 13, crossed into the westbound lane of the oncoming semi, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol release.
The vehicles struck each other head-on. Saukerson's vehicle came to rest in the eastbound lane facing south and Hanson's semi came to rest in the north ditch.
Hanson was transported to CHI St. Francis in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Saukerson was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, via Sanford Air Med.
Saukerson sustained serious injuries while Hanson sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Responding agencies were: North Dakota Highway Patrol, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Milnor Ambulance, Wyndmere Fire and Sanford Med Air.
Saukerson could be charged on suspicion of driving under the influence pending further investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
