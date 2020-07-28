Two men were injured Friday, July 24 in a a semi-pickup truck crash south of Hankinson, North Dakota. Lifeflight was called to transport one individual.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a 2003 Chevy Silverado truck driving by Nicholas Ill, 18, of Fargo, was driving eastbound on 94th St. southeast 10:48 a.m. Friday when he failed to yield at the intersection with Richland County Road 21. A 2005 Kenworth semi driven by Joseph Mauch, 44, of Hankinson, and towing a 2010 gravel trailer, was northbound on County Road 21 and struck Ill’s vehicle on the passenger side in a T-bone collision. After the crash, both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch area of the intersection.
The highway patrol noted a “Yield” sign is present at the intersection, requiring traffic traveling on 94th St. southeast to yield to traffic on County Road 21.
Ill was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. His passenger, Barry McRaith, 25, of Moorhead, Minnesota, was transported by Sanford Life Flight to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Mauch was reportedly not injured.
In addition to the highway patrol and Sanford Life Flight, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Hankinson Fire Dept. and Hankinson Ambulance also responded.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.