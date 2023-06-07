After a 2018 fire took away Lidgerwood’s access to a local grocery store, the community worked together to build a new one. Now, in 2023, County Line Foods is celebrating its second anniversary in town.
“I know a lot of people ask how the store is doing. It is doing quite well. We have got a good manager, the meat department is really shining. People should be happy with how things are going and with all the work that has been done,” Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation president Brian Baldwin said.
In the two years that the grocery store has been open they have seen widespread success. Averaging more than 100 customers a day, according to store manager Lisa Anton, the business has been able to secure a solid footing in the community.
“The first two years can be the toughest for a new business. Being able to say this is the two-year anniversary and we have a viable business is a big deal,” Baldwin said.
When the previous grocery store became inoperable, Lidgerwood became a food desert. According to the USDA a food desert is “A tract in which at least 100 households are located more than one-half mile from the nearest supermarket and have no vehicle access; or at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, live more than 20 miles from the nearest supermarket, regardless of vehicle availability.”
The community saw the need for a local grocery store and worked together to make sure there was one in town.
“We need to keep these small towns going. So many have closed already, small town grocery stores are a dying breed. I would certainly hate to have to drive miles to get groceries,” Anton said.
With a grocery store in town, residents now have a way to get fresh food without spending their time driving to Hankinson, Wahpeton or Fargo.
“I am so glad it is open again. It is nice to not have to go out of town to get our groceries. It is a great selection, I have no complaints,” shopper Amanda Helmer said.
When the grocery store was being built, lots of time and effort was put into it from the community. Members from the LPDC gathered donations to help fund it. The city also voted for a 1% tax increase to secure funds for this project and others like it.
“The city uses that sales tax money, they set aside an amount they give us every year. This helped us get a loan to cover the last of the funding. We are repaying that loan with donations from individuals. We are still paying for it, it will take a few more years,” Baldwin said.
While planning was underway for the grocery store, the COVID-19 pandemic began. While the world worried about business survival with reduced economic activity, Lidgerwood saw it as another reason to build the grocery store.
“That is when people missed shopping in town the most. Everybody was kind of on edge. It let people understand how important it is to have a local store," Baldwin said. "People saw the urgency.”
The grocery store is owned by the LPDC. When it was first built, the group was looking to lease it to someone who would run the store. However, at the time few were willing to take the risk. With two years of successful business, Baldwin believes that they will still be able to lease it.
“We will still own it because the community put so much money in it. We would like to lease it to another grocery store owner to run it. We would become a landlord,” Baldwin said.
For the two year anniversary of the store, plans are in place for sales, meals and even a prize giveaway.
“I love Lidgerwood people. They are so happy to have the store here and they are good customers,” Anton said.