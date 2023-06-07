After a 2018 fire took away Lidgerwood’s access to a local grocery store, the community worked together to build a new one. Now, in 2023, County Line Foods is celebrating its second anniversary in town.

“I know a lot of people ask how the store is doing. It is doing quite well. We have got a good manager, the meat department is really shining. People should be happy with how things are going and with all the work that has been done,” Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation president Brian Baldwin said.



Tags