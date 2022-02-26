U.S. Sens. comment on Ketanji Brown Jackson, SCOTUS nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators serving the states of North Dakota and Minnesota offered statements Friday, Feb. 25 after President Biden nominated U.S. Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate determines if a candidate is approved to the nine-member Supreme Court. If approved, Judge Jackson would serve as an associate justice, replacing the retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.
North Dakota has two Republican Senators, while Minnesota has two Democratic-Farmer-Labor Senators. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn. and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Jackson’s nomination historic.
“There have been 115 Supreme Court Justices and if confirmed, she will be the first Black woman,” Klobuchar said Friday. “She is a jurist who understands the experiences of everyday Americans and she will bring her unique perspective to the highest court in the land. I’ve been proud to support her three previous nominations, and I look forward to meeting with her and working with my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the Senate confirmation hearing.”
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., offered his congratulations.
“President Biden fulfilled his duty to nominate a candidate, now it is the Senate’s duty to fulfill its obligation of advice and consent. I look forward to meeting with her and having a hearty, open dialogue about her qualifications, adherence to the Constitution, and the principles of limited government and cooperative federalism just as I did during Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett’s nomination process. North Dakotans expect a thorough review of her record and I plan to do just that,” Cramer said.
Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., called Jackson an “exceptionally well-qualified” nominee. Jackson would be the first former federal public defender to serve as an associate justice, Smith said.
“Her demonstrated commitment to defending the constitutional and civil rights of all Americans makes her an outstanding choice of nominee,” Smith said. “Providing advice and consent on Supreme Court nominations is one of my most important responsibilities as a United States Senator, and I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and reviewing her record.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., offered thoughts on the Supreme Court as a whole in addition to the nomination.
“I believe we need Supreme Court Justices who are committed to upholding the law and that do not try to legislate from the bench,” Hoeven said. “As the confirmation process gets underway, we look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and thoroughly reviewing her judicial record and philosophy.”
The seven other Supreme Court members include Chief Justice John Roberts and associate justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas. The first Black man confirmed to the court was Justice Thurgood Marshall, who served from 1967-1991 before being succeed by Thomas.
