Understanding the insights

North Dakota released school insights Friday, Sept. 23. Insights.nd.Gov is a site dedicated to gathering statistics regarding education in the state. Its yearly reports help inform parents and schools as to how students are doing.
Stats released include enrollment numbers, demographics, testing performance and subject proficiencies, among other things.
Every public school in North Dakota has insights released which help guide the school on what things need to be improved. However, the insights alone cannot be relied on for the full picture.
“It is a snapshot of one day or one test. It doesn’t always tell the whole picture. We can’t rely on that one piece,” Lidgerwood superintendent Chris Bastian said.
Much of the data gathered in the insights come from a single day’s testing or performance. If a student has a bad testing day the scores could be different from where they would normally be. The insights into proficiency for both Math and ELA are both given ranges, this helps account for possible error or poor testing.
The data gathered in proficiency testing can fall short of representing the entire school. According to Hankinson high school principal Sarah Pohl, only the sophomore class is tested for these proficiencies. This can lead to fluctuations in performance from year to year depending on the class that passes through.
According to Bastian, schools use a variety of tools to assess their performance. The insights are just one of these tools. By looking at the insights, and other data schools can see where they need to focus their efforts.
In Lidgerwood data gathering like the insights led to the development of their multi-tiered systems of support(MTSS.) MTSS is an education framework that provides individualized aid to students who may need more help.
Another major insight provided is the graduation rate. There are multiple ways to determine when a student has finished their schooling. The most common way of determining this is the four-year graduation rate. This rate measures the number of students that graduate within four years of entering the ninth grade. There are also five, six and seven-year graduation rates given.
Another measure is the Completer Rate. Traditional graduation is not the path which everyone takes. The Completer Rate includes high school seniors who receive their diploma, and students who dropped out of high school and earned their GED before the age of 22.
For more information, or to see more of your school’s insights go to insights.nd.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.