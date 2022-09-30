Understanding the insights
Data regarding school performance for Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere and Fairmount. Information gathered from insights.nd.gov.

 Infographic by Levi Jones • News Monitor

North Dakota released school insights Friday, Sept. 23. Insights.nd.Gov is a site dedicated to gathering statistics regarding education in the state. Its yearly reports help inform parents and schools as to how students are doing.

Stats released include enrollment numbers, demographics, testing performance and subject proficiencies, among other things.



