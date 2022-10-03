Unemployment at pre-pandemic levels
North Dakota Job Service Workforce Center Manager Becky Lankow. Lankow works to help others find employment.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

During the pandemic, unemployment rates across the country reached a peak of 14.7%. Since then, unemployment has gone down over 10 points, now sitting at 3.7%.

The rate of unemployment is even lower in North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Job Service Labor Market Information, North Dakota’s unemployment rate for August 2022 was at 2.2%.



