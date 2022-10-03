During the pandemic, unemployment rates across the country reached a peak of 14.7%. Since then, unemployment has gone down over 10 points, now sitting at 3.7%.
The rate of unemployment is even lower in North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Job Service Labor Market Information, North Dakota’s unemployment rate for August 2022 was at 2.2%.
Looking even closer, Richland County hit an unemployment rate of only 2% with a labor participation rate of 66.5%.
The unemployment rate is determined by dividing the number of unemployed people by the labor force. Any one over the age of 16 and either working, or searching for work, is considered part of the labor force.
Richland County has a labor force of 8,722 people, an increase of 20 since this time last year.
In comparison Richland has 175 unemployed people, that is people who are not working, but are actively looking for work. This marks a 23.9% drop from last year, when there were 230 people looking for work.
According to North Dakota Job Services Workforce Center Manager Becky Lankow, Richland County has about 324 job openings available. This means there are nearly two jobs available for every unemployed person in the county.
“We kind of look at it as, there are certainly lots of opportunities in our area. If you are looking for work, maybe it is not something that fits into the type of work you are interested in or the hours you’re available but it is there,” Lankow said.
According to the North Dakota Job Services Region Five report, the industry with the most openings is nursing, followed by retail services.
The high availability of jobs has multiple causes according to Lankow. COVID-19, and the restrictions around it, made many leave the labor force, either retiring or deciding to stay at home with their families. Many decided not to re-enter the workforce once restrictions were lifted.
“During the pandemic, there were a lot of people that retired, a lot of people that had two jobs stopped that second job. People are struggling to find daycare, we have a lot of manufacturers working 24/7. During the pandemic, a lot of two-income families may have found maybe they can live on one income, if they are not paying daycare,” Lankow said.
Lankow has also seen a trend of younger people, those still in school, not taking open positions, perhaps due to efforts put into schooling or financial support available from parents.
“During the pandemic, our doors were closed. We found there were still a lot of ways to look for work. A lot of employers aren’t handing you a paper application, it is online. Depending on the kind of work you are looking for, not everyone has those skills,” Lankow said.
North Dakota Job Services is designed to help people dealing with unemployment. They track opportunities, help with applications and work with unemployment insurance.
For more information regarding Richland County’s job market, go to ndlmi.com.
