Voters arrived at the polls on Tuesday, June 8, to cast their votes in school board elections held in Hankinson, Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Fairmount.
Election results are unofficial until Monday, June 14, when the results will be certified.
Hankinson unofficial results
One rural and one city seat were available in the election. Incumbent Matt Asp won the city position with 105 votes. Challenger Adam Ward received 58 votes. Asp has served on the board for 18 years. He previously told the News Monitor he ran again to help guide new members of the board.
Dave Muehler defeated Karissa Bladow for the single rural seat. Muehler received 80 votes and Bladow received 79. Bladow was the only candidate on the ballot for the rural position, and Muehler was written-in.
The proposed 1 percent city sales tax increase unofficially passed.
Wyndmere unofficial election results
One rural and one city school board seat were on the ballot this election. Incumbent Kara Bernard won her reelection bid for the city of Wyndmere school board position with 38 votes.
For the school board position for the townships of Wyndmere, Danton, Liberty Grove, Dexter and a portion of Sargent County, Dave Puetz was elected with 28 votes.
The publication of school board minutes also passed 35-3. There were a total of 39 ballots cast in the school board elections.
Lidgerwood unofficial election results
Two rural school board seats were up for grabs this election. Dennis Mitchell won his race for one rural Lidgerwood School Board Position with 56 votes. Mitchell was the only candidate on the ballot. Brandon Spellerberg was written-in and won the second rural school board seat with 48 votes.
There were a total of 74 votes cast in the election.
Fairmount unofficial election results
Incumbents Tim Campbell and Casey Steffens won their elections and will fill the two open seats on the board. Campbell received 15 votes and Steffens received 14.
The publication of school board minutes passed 16-3.
Election results are unofficial until Monday, June 14. An updated story will be published Tuesday, June 15 with the official election results.
