UPDATE: Wyndmere COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled Friday, Feb. 19
MCS

The Richland County Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions. A clinic will be held from 1-2:15 p.m Friday, Feb. 19 at Wyndmere Community Center in Wyndmere, North Dakota.

