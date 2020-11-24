Using tech to connect this holiday season

The holidays are going to be a lot different this year. For many it’s time to slow down and connect with your family. St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, is finding ways to connect residents with family in a different way this holiday season.
St. Gerard’s received a grant two months ago which allowed them to purchase new computers, tablets, tablet stands and hearing enhancement devices for residents to connect with their family.
Staff at St. Gerard’s have been helping residents use the newly acquired technology and accessories to Facetime and Zoom call with family. Currently St. Gerard’s is only allowing in person visits if they occur outside.
Social Services and Recreation Director Terry Bladow said that although it’s not ideal to have family members separated during the holidays, residents are happy with the solutions St. Gerard’s has implemented.
“My coworker yesterday FaceTimed with somebody’s daughter in Texas and then a daughter in the Fairmont area. They … just had a wonderful visit with their mother. And she kept touching the iPad thinking that she’s going to reach out to them all, it was an act of her kindness and love for them,” Bladow said.
When calls with family aren’t an option, staff are taking time to have one on one visits with residents, like they usually do, Bladow said.
For Thanksgiving St. Gerard’s is having a traditional Thanksgiving meal with staff and residents, which they do every year. There will also be time for making Thanksgiving crafts. Bladow said she suspects most residents will be staying at St. Gerard’s over Thanksgiving.
After Thanksgiving, Christmas decorations are going up and St. Gerards is already working on plans to tackle a COVID-19 Christmas.
Bladow said St. Gerard’s plans for Christmas aren’t final yet, but tentatively they’re planning for staff to assist residents with Christmas shopping when staff are doing their own shopping.
“The residents will be able to open gifts on Christmas day, we’ll have the gifts under the tree,” Bladow said.
Bladow said she has enjoyed making residents’ holidays better during this turbulent time.
“We’re in it to help make their lives better. So whatever we can do to help that we. We’re game for it,” Bladow said.
