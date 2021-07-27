Vaccination rates are slowing down in Richland County and the county is up to one active COVID-19 case, said Kayla Carlson, Richland County health services director at a July 20 commission meeting.
“We broke our streak of zero cases, so unfortunate to see that. We're up to one active case as of yesterday (Monday, July 19). Across the state, we are seeing a pretty large uptake with the Delta variant,” Carlson said.
Carlson said the Delta variant does appear to be more transmissible and have an increased chance of hospitalization. The Delta variant also appears to be more harmful to younger individuals. The onset of symptoms is also quicker, sometimes within hours of infection.
There have been at least 20 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in North Dakota, Carlson said. The North Dakota Department of Health has not released any information on which counties have had occurrences of the Delta variant.
Cases are occurring primarily in unvaccinated individuals.
“We're seeing that the vaccines that we have out right now are proving to offer promising protection against all the variants, including the Delta variant. So far, the majority of the cases that we're seeing are in unvaccinated individuals,” Carlson said.
Unlike other variants, partial vaccinations don’t protect as well against the Delta variant, she said. The best protection against the Delta variant is to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine coverage with either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of the July 20 county commission meeting, 58.6 percent of Richland County residents 18 and older had received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
At the last commission meeting held Tuesday, July 6, approximately 58.1 of residents 18 and older had received partial coverage.
“With vaccination rates for the county, we're still going up a little bit, but it has slowed,” Carlson said.
Approximately 56.7 percent of residents 18 and older have up-to-date coverage. At the July 6 meeting 56.1 percent of residents 18 and older had up-to-date coverage.
Previously vaccination rates had been increasing at approximately .5 percent per week, now that rate has slowed to approximately .5 percent every two weeks.
Highway department
The Richland County Highway Department shop in Hankinson has been demolished and the county is in the first stages of rebuilding the shop.
A fire on Jan. 18 destroyed the Hankinson shop, which was the county highway department’s primary shop.
The highway department received bids for various construction work on the shop.
The lowest bidder for general construction on the shop was Gast Construction with a price tag of approximately $2.86 million.
The lowest bidder for mechanical work on the shop was Dakota Plain Mechanical at $870,411.50.
The lowest bidder for electrical work on the shop was Scott’s Electric at $299,890.
The overall price tag between the three bids is approximately $4.03 million.
“I don't know what you guys' thoughts are on any of that. We just need to start looking which way we're going to go sooner or later,” said Jesse Sedler, Richland County engineer.
Once the construction process begins on the new shop it will take roughly 13 months for the shop to be completed.
“Whether it gets completed in August or October, we're going to miss a whole entire winter season,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
The commission is hoping to act soon to ensure that two winters are not missed, but are concerned about impacts to the budget. The commissioners agreed they were lucky to have mild weather last winter.
The highway department received just over $1.1 million in insurance claims from the fire. Some of that money has already been spent replenishing the department’s vehicles and heavy machinery. All items stored in the shop at the time of the fire were declared a total loss.
The next Richland County Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2.
