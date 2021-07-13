Vaccinations are up, COVID-19 is down

Vaccinations continue to tick upward in Richland County as active COVID-19 cases have reached a new low since the pandemic began.
“I’m very happy to report for the first time in over a year, Richland County is down to zero active cases. It’s an exciting milestone for us. We are still being cautious about the variants, still being diligent and watching that,” said Kayla Carlson, Richland County Health Department health services director at the Tuesday, July 6 Richland County Commission meeting.
Carlson said the health department is going to continue monitoring cases as the department anticipates some cases emerging from Fourth of July weekend.
Approximately 58.1 percent of Richland County residents 18 and older have received one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as of the July 6 Richland County Commission meeting.
At the Tuesday, June 15 Richland County Commission meeting, approximately 57.3 percent of Richland County Residents had received one dose.
Approximately 56.2 percent of Richland County residents have up-to-date coverage meaning they’ve received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of the July 6 county commission meeting.
At the June 15 meeting, approximately 54.9 percent of
residents had up-to-date coverage
“For vaccination rates we’re ticking along. Roughly half a percent a week per tick up. So it’s really slow, but still getting there,” Carlson said.
The health department is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing one day a week. COVID-19 testing is available every Wednesday. Individuals must register in order to receive a test.
The health department is continuing to host walk-in clinics. Recent clinics have been held at Hotcakes Cafe and Lodge in Hankinson and Dakota Magic Casino near Hankinson.
The health department is continuing to take its recently acquired trailer to various locations in the county for mobile clinics, Carlson said.
“So (we’re) really getting the trailer out there and trying to get it to different parts of the community,” Carlson said.
The final walk-in clinic at Walmart was held on Thursday, July 8. The Richland County Health Department had coordinated with the North Dakota Department of Health for the past month to host walk-in clinics at the Wahpeton Walmart.
