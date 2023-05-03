Veterans Honor Flight riders warmly welcomed back

Gerald Puetz, Barney, N.D., served during the Korean War Era. Local Honor Flight riders, according to information from organizers, also included Vincent Dobler, a Vietnam veteran from Breckenridge, Minn., Robert Fust, a Korea veteran from Lidgerwood, N.D., Joseph Sestak, a Korea veteran from Wahpeton, N.D., Wayne Hervey and Ralph Lupkes, Vietnam veterans from Wheaton, Minn., and Marvin Zetocha, a Vietnam veteran from Stirum, N.D. Corrections or clarifications can be made by calling 701-291-3525 or emailing franks@wahpetondailynews.com.
The return home is often an especially moving experience. Lyle Prochnow, Hankinson, served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Proud family, friends, community members and military supporters gathered Tuesday evening at Hector International Airport to welcome back the Honor Flight riders. ‘I am truly honored,” Prochnow said in March, upon learning that he would get to take the trip.
Harry Emde, front, is a veteran of the Vietnam War era from Hankinson, N.D. He is seen with David Poss, a Vietnam veteran from Wahpeton. Organizers said 10 U.S. military veterans from or near the Southern Red River Valley took part in the latest Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN trip to Washington, D.C. It lasted from Sunday, April 30-Tuesday, May 2, with a welcome back ceremony at Hector International Airport, Fargo.