Two Vickies retired from the same school at the same time, after working nearly 40 years together. Fairmount teachers Vickie Schuster and Vickie Medenwaldt hosted a joint retirement party Sunday, May 15.
The pair of educators have been working in the field since the 1980s. They both felt it was time to retire, though doing it at the same time was just a coincidence.
“I just felt like it was my time. I kind of had an aura, like okay, this would be a good time to retire, you still have good years ahead of you, let other people teach,” Medenwaldt said.
The retirement party was planned by a group of staff and faculty members at Fairmount Public School. Cake and punch were served to guests as a slideshow displayed memories of their time at Fairmount. Guests included current and former students, old coworkers, family and friends.
Fairmount Principal Jay Townsend worked closely with the two teachers and helped to put on the event.
“The kids love them, they are very outgoing and energetic. Over the years they have developed great relationships with the kids,” Townsend said.
Schuster went to Fairmount when she was a kid. After 12 years of learning in Fairmount, she went to NDSU to study. When she was done, she came back to Fairmount and worked for another 39 years. In total, Schuster spent 51 years at Fairmount Public schools. As a teacher, Schuster worked with first graders in early elementary education.
“I have taught a couple generations. A few of the people here are parents that I taught,” Schuster said.
In retirement, Schuster plans to work as a substitute teacher and come in from time to time to tutor.
“She made it really easy to understand. She challenged us at the same time but it wasn’t super hard. She engaged us a lot with different activities,” Schuster’s daughter and former student Hannah Croft said.
Medenwaldt has worked at Fairmount Public School for 35 years, since 1987. Her position has changed during her time at the school. Initially, she worked as a teacher before transitioning into working with the school’s library and Title program.
Living in Wahpeton, Medenwaldt has kept busy with various jobs that let her keep in touch with students.
“I used to work at the Vets Club in Wahpeton, the kids would come in and I would see them. It would be like ‘oh you’re in here now, you are old enough now,” Medenwaldt said.
In retirement, Medenwaldt is planning to continue work with a summer reading program in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and bartending at the Lady on the Lake in Hankinson.
