Vinnie's turns 10

After a storm, youth around the world often have fun jumping in mud puddles and dirtying their shoes. While parents may be upset about having to wash the dirty clothes, the children have fun.
For adults who want to feel that same fun jumping in the mud, Vinnie’s Mud Bog offers the chance to get some mud on your shoes.
Starting Friday, July 15, and running through the morning of Sunday, July 17, Vinnie’s Mud Bog will take place about halfway between Hankinson and Lidgerwood.
This year marks Vinnie’s Mud Bog’s 10th anniversary. Run by the Vinnie’s Mud Bog Family Group, the event offers a variety of muddy activities.
“It all started as a private event, but when we saw how much fun it was, we decided to make it public,” Co-Manager Kathy Skroch said.
Visitors will be able to watch a variety of different challenges including a tire pull, a bounty hole and a sanctioned drag race, among other activities.
In order to host the challenges, mud pits are created for trucks to run through. A mud pit is also created for ATVs and for amateur vehicles in case anyone wants to see if their truck can make it through.
Each of the three mud pits is just under regulation size at around 30 feet by 28-29 feet. These pits are dried out to create a solid base before being flooded to turn it into mud.
Creating the mud pits takes so much water that an irrigation well had to be installed in order to supply the event with water.
“Before, we were using garden hoses to fill up the pits, but as you can imagine that took a lot of time,” Skroch said.
Not only will these events be taking place for fun, Vinnie’s Mud Bog will host a variety of competitive events with cash prizes. For the 10th anniversary, Vinnie’s Mud Bog is giving away even more money than usual in prizes.
At the heart of the event is fun. Michael and Kathy Skroch aim to keep the event fun and safe for the whole family.
“I love making people happy. We are doing everything we can to keep people safe and make sure they have a great time,” Kathy Skroch said.
The fun family atmosphere has kept some folks coming back for years. A few people have even been attending since the event started in 2012.
“A lot of people make friends out at the bog and come back each year to see them. Some have been coming since the very first one,” Skroch said.
This year Skroch expects around 3,000 people to attend the event. In order to help keep everybody there, a large camping area was opened up. Showers to clean people, and showers to clean trucks, are both available.
This year, organizers of Vinnie’s Mud Bog hope to get people registered online to reduce lines at the entrance.
In order to check pricing, register online, or to find out more information, visit http://www.vinniesmudbog.com/index.html.
