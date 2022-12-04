First Community Credit Union offered guests hot peppermint mochas. Their stops were one of the many offering nonalcoholic beverages. From left to right are Ashley Samek, Makenzie Butler and Julie Hohenstern.
Coffee, Kahlua, cider and wine the Hankinson Hot Drink Crawl were options for anyone who wanted to warm up with a beverage Friday, Dec. 2.
This was the first event of its kind in Hankinson. Hosted by the Hankinson Commercial Club, 20 local businesses hosted stations across Hankinson.
For $10, a guest could purchase a punch card, and whenever they visited a participating business they could enjoy whatever hot drink the business offered and get a sticker for their card. At the end of the night, guests who had at least half of the stickers were entered for door prizes with those who collected 15 or more stickers entered into a $200 drawing.
While purchasing a punch card was for participants 21 and up, plenty of non-alcoholic drinks were served with options available for the whole family.
“I saw people were sharing it on Facebook. I thought it was a fun family bonding event,” Kelsey Nelson said
The idea for the event came from Hankinson Commercial Club member Julie Falk. She had been listening to a podcast about options for small towns and a drink crawl was mentioned.
“I was listening to a webinar on vibrancy grants around North Dakota and one of the ideas was a hot cocoa thing where they go from business to business. I just switched up the name to the Hot Drink Crawl,” Falk said.
After bringing her idea to the commercial club, the group decided it was a good idea. They reached out to local businesses to gauge interest and the event was set in motion.
“They sent out a mass email and I thought it would be a good idea to get our name out there more and to be a part of the community. It is just a fun idea, it is the first year they have done it,” Ashley Samek at First Community Credit Union said.
The night was chilly – temperatures hovered just over single digits during the event. Despite the cold and windy weather, guests braved the streets to see what the businesses were offering.
“It started out slow, now it is much busier. We were a little nervous about the weather,” Karly Steinwehr at Lincoln State Bank said.
Some businesses offered more than just drinks. Post Hardware, as part of their Christmas party, brought in Brothers Barbeque to cook for the crowd and show off Blackstone grills.
“We were doing it either way, we decided to do it during the community event,” One of Post Hardware’s owners, Jeremy Post said.