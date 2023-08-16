‘Warrior On’ as Lauren Gregor returns to Hankinson

People lined Main Avenue in Hankinson on Tuesday, Aug. 15, eager to welcome back Lauren Gregor and her mother, Sara Krump. They cheered on the young woman whose story has touched their hearts for so long.
After 96 days in Rochester, Minnesota, Lauren Gregor was welcomed back to Hankinson on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Gregor and her mother, Sara Krump, were surprised with a warm welcome from people who lined Main Avenue, holding up signs and cheering on the young woman whose story has touched their hearts for so long.
“Truly blessed to have this coordinated for Lauren’s homecoming!” Krump wrote on Facebook following the ceremony.
Krump confirmed that neither she nor Gregor had any idea that such an event was coming, which was exactly how organizers intended it to be.
“Everyone deserves to know that they are loved, remembered and prayed for,” Emily Ward wrote.
During her time in Rochester, Gregor received a stem cell transplant and proton beam radiation for relapse Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was first diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2021.
The cancer journey has changed many things for Gregor, Krump and their family, from Gregor’s education to how she understands the shared experience of cancer patients and their supporters to being her mother’s daughter.
“When she found out that it was a tumor in her chest, I just looked at her and said, ‘This is your journey. I will be there for you. You get to call the shots,’” Krump said in July 2022. “That’s what we’ve done. We made sure I wasn’t too much in her face when things were going on and just followed her lead.”
Prior to the homecoming, Krump wrote about an amazing day for Gregor.
“She’s done with radiation, almost to day 100 post-transplant and rocking along now. Next step, maintenance therapy, but she’s here for it and I am, too!” Krump wrote on Facebook.
News Monitor was there on July 15, 2022, when Gregor’s supporters filled the Hughes Shelter, Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton, for a benefit in her honor.
Krump recalled the months leading up to and following Gregor’s diagnosis, saying that she was grateful for the doctors along the way. It has been a bittersweet experience, Krump said, for Gregor to make connections with fellow young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“She’s finding ‘Forever Friends,’ we’re calling them,” Krump said previously. “The friendships that can come out of things like this are amazing.”
In 2022, the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that approximately 8,540 new cases of Hodgkin’s lymphoma would be diagnosed in America that year. There would be approximately 920 deaths from the cancer.
“Both children and adults can develop Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but it’s most common in early adulthood, especially in a person’s 20s,” ACS stated. “(It’s) the most common cancer diagnosed in adolescents ages 15-19 years.”
“Warrior On” was the message on t-shirts worn by volunteers and supporters at the 2022 benefit. The sentiment continued for Gregor’s homecoming in Hankinson. Gregor’s grandmother and Krump’s mother, Kathy Davis, said in 2022 that she was amazed as Krump by the number of visitors and the amount of compassion.
“It’s amazing how the community just pulls together with prayers, support and all of this,” Davis said.
Attitude is everything, Davis said previously, acknowledging that some days are better than others for her loved ones.
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster. It really is, but they’re going to beat it,” Davis said. “Lauren kind of sees Sara’s moods, and Sara does the same, and they just feed off each other in a good, positive way.”
A good, positive way that continued Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Hankinson.