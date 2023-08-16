‘Warrior On’ as Lauren Gregor returns to Hankinson

People lined Main Avenue in Hankinson on Tuesday, Aug. 15, eager to welcome back Lauren Gregor and her mother, Sara Krump. They cheered on the young woman whose story has touched their hearts for so long.

 Courtesy Barbie Wyman

After 96 days in Rochester, Minnesota, Lauren Gregor was welcomed back to Hankinson on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Gregor and her mother, Sara Krump, were surprised with a warm welcome from people who lined Main Avenue, holding up signs and cheering on the young woman whose story has touched their hearts for so long.

'Warrior On' is a message that has endured throughout Gregor's cancer journey. It wasn't forgotten on her homecoming day.
Sara Krump and her daughter, Lauren Gregor, seen during a July 2022 benefit in Gregor's honor.


