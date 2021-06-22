The Richland County Water Resource Board held a special meeting Tuesday, June 15, to take the temperature of residents near Barney who would be affected by a proposed water detention site.
The meeting ended with more questions than answers, Arv Burvee, water resource board chairman, told residents he’d get more information by the board next meeting on Tuesday, June 22.
A presentation was given by Mike Bassingthwaite, Interstate Engineering principal engineer. The project is being undertaken by Interstate Engineering, who in conjunction with the waterboard, commissioned a study of the Antelope Creek Watershed for the ideal location for a water detention site. The project has been ongoing for over the past 5-10 years, Bassingthwaite said.
“The reason we invited the group that’s here is because you have a connection to a piece of land that has kind of been distilled out as some potential detention areas. But I wanted to point out to you that we’re not trying to pick on you or your particular piece of land. This has been an ongoing study for quite some time …” Bassingthwaite said.
One of the proposed water detention sites is northwest of Barney, the other is north of Homestead Township, North Dakota.
Both detention sites would be located on land currently being used as farmland. The presentation prompted questions from landowners and nearby residents about whether the land would be purchased or an easement would be placed on them and how much landowners would receive in payments.
At the time of the meeting both of those facts were unknown, but Burvee said the board would try to find answers before proceeding any further with the project.
The projects would cost between $5-$8 million, the water resource board and interstate engineering are hoping to secure funding for the project should it go forward.
Bassingthwaite said the federal government offers assistance to projects when the cost benefit ratio is one to one.
He said the estimated cost to benefit for the project would be one to .25, prompting the project to be designated as a water quality project.
“Late last fall, some theory came out on how it would be possible to convince the feds to still cost share in projects like this when that cost benefit was less than a one to one. Water quality benefits are one of the things that we determined that they would take into account,” Bassingthwaite said.
The purpose and need statement of the project states: “The purpose of this watershed plan and associated projects is to reduce flood damage within the watershed and downstream and agricultural land in Richland County.”
The statement cites 10 floods from 1997-2011 that cost $1.83 million in repair costs to legal drain channels. Road damage is another factor cited in the purpose and needs statement.
“I think we have to take a look at the benefit area, both upstream and downstream, because as I sat here thinking about this, I think we would need to assess the downstream properties that realize benefit from the flood protection. Likewise, the properties upstream that contributed to this should, I think, be assessed on this also. I don’t think that their water should just run in here and fill this up,” Burvee said.
