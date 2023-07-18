We’ll clear the confusion about Burgum’s gift cards offer

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, running as a Republican presidential candidate, has recently gotten attention for a fundraising method. In the interest of clearing confusion, we’ll walk you step by step through the story as of Monday, July 17.
1. The next presidential election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024. President Joe Biden is the presumed Democratic candidate. He will face candidates including a Republican. Political parties will hold primaries and nominating conventions leading up to the presidential election.
2. Republican presidential candidates in addition to Burgum include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Perry Johnson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramswamy and former President Donald Trump.
3. While the presidential election is more than 15 months away, debates will be held among candidates seeking their party’s nomination. The first Republican debate will be held Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4. Debate participants must meet qualifications set by the Republican National Committee. Qualifications include polling above 1% in either three national polls or two national polls and one poll from a state holding its primary election early in 2024.
5. Debate participants must also prove that they’ve attracted donations from at least 40,000 individuals. That 40,000 must include at least 200 people from 20 different states or territories.
6. It is generally believed that participation in pre-primary debates helps candidates continue in their races. Biden, for example, took part in all of the Democrats’ 11 debates in 2019-2020. Trump took part in nearly all of the Republicans’ 12 debates in 2015-2016.
7. Burgum, as of Monday, July 17, was offering $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 people who donate at least $1 to his presidential campaign. Federal election officials have not said if this and similar fundraising from other candidates is illegal.
8. “A Burgum campaign aide said the strategy was reviewed by its legal team and maintains that the gift-cards-for-donation plan is permissible,” CNN reported the week of Monday, July 10.
9. Columnist Rob Port, Minot, North Dakota, wrote last week that the Burgum situation does not involve donors getting around donation limits, keeping hidden where the funds come from, or both.
10. “While the $1 contributors are getting back $20, would it be any different if Burgum gave donors a $3 T-shirt in exchange for a $1 donation? It’s not all that unusual for campaigns to spend more on fundraising efforts than they take in,” Port wrote.
11. At the same time, the situation is “brazen” on Burgum’s part according to Port. “A lot of people will criticize him for it, and rightfully so,” Port wrote. “If I were the candidate, this isn’t the decision I’d make.”
12. Burgum is not the first presidential candidate to have tried what CNN called “novel schemes to attract donors or attention.”
13. “In the 2020 cycle, Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang announced a plan for an online raffle to give 10 Americans $1,000 a month for an entire year, using campaign funds,” CNN reported. “The contest was aimed at promoting a central plank of his ultimately unsuccessful presidential campaign: giving every American over 18 a universal basic income of $12,000 a year.”
14. Ramaswamy, meanwhile, “has promised grassroots fundraisers a 10% cut of the money they bring into his campaign,” CNN reported. This is considered legal “because candidates routinely pay such fees to professional fundraisers.”
15. The Burgum campaign announced Friday, July 14 that it has raised $11.7 million. This includes $10.2 million from Burgum himself. Federal candidates had until midnight on Saturday, July 15 to file their second quarter fundraising reports.