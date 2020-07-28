BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce will lead a four-part Special Business Briefing to provide step-by-step instruction on the Economic Resiliency Grant (ERG) application process on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. (CST).
The session includes a general overview, including eligible businesses and expenses, application process, post-award responsibilities and a Q&A opportunity.
“As we move closer to the application process, Commerce continues to be committed to serving as a valued resource for our state’s business community, by preparing North Dakota businesses to successfully apply for the Economic Resiliency Grant,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “Instilling consumer confidence through improved infection control in our statewide marketplace is essential to ensuring North Dakota remains open for business, and for our longer-term economic recovery.”
The ERG application process is anticipated to open soon. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information, including educational sessions and updates about the program, will can be found at https://belegendary.link/ERG.
