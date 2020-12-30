Snowfall and cold temperatures didn’t stop Lidgerwood residents from welcoming back Broden Frolek during a short parade on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Frolek, 19, was involved in a serious rollover car accident on Nov. 28, which left him in a coma at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
On Dec. 9, Frolek woke up from his coma and entered Sanford’s rehabilitation facility. Now, Frolek has returned home.
Residents lined the streets and waved as a vehicle escort made their way down Wiley Ave., known as main street, in Lidgerwood. Parade attendees held signs that read “Broden strong” and “Welcome back Broden.” Several local businesses also attached signs welcoming Frolek home.
“It’s a miracle,” parade attendee Melodi Novotny said. “He used to be in my church group, good kid, friendly. You can see by all the people that he’s well liked within the community.”
Broden’s uncle, Jesse Frolek, also attended the parade with signs affixed to his truck reading “Broden strong B3F.” The three is a reference to Broden’s baseball number.
“It was kind of surreal, but it was also very heartwarming … it’s just very touching. We have a long road ahead of us, we’re just very fortunate we’re in the position we’re in because it could be so much worse,” Jesse said.
He said support from the community has been overwhelming.
“This community has never let us down and that’s for darn sure,” he said.
During his time in the hospital the community hosted several events. A successful GoFundMe campaign for Frolek’s medical expenses was started by a friend of Frolek’s at North Dakota State University, where Frolek is a sophomore.
The GoFundMe has raised $60,599, far surpassing its original funding goal of $25,000.
A silent auction held on Dec. 10 by the Wahpeton High School leadership class also raised over $4,000 for Frolek’s medical expenses.
A healing mass for Frolek was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood on Dec. 2 and a prayer vigil was held at the Kuglar Baseball Fields on Dec. 5.
Jesse said Broden will continue rehabilitation.
“He’s been doing rehab and will continue to do rehab for quite some time … it’s just going to take a lot of time and patience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.