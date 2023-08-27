Welcome back, Warbirds

Warbirds athletes made sure that Wednesday, Aug. 23, the start of the 2023-2024 school year, was memorable for underclassmen and peers. From back to front, freshman Jaxon Krier, junior Brian Quam, seniors Jared Quam, Dylan Severson, Taylor Grefsrud, Kenna Vosberg and Caroline Puetz, juniors Sam Dotzenrod, Summer Steinhaus, Emerson Johnson and Ava Krier, and seniors Brenna Metcalf and Keira Johnson.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Kenna Vosberg, a senior at Wyndmere Public School, is a member of the Warbirds’ volleyball and track teams. Just before the 2023-2024 education year began on Wednesday, Aug. 23, she was asked about what she most looked forward to.

“Taking the team to state,” Vosberg said, smiling. “We got it.”

Welcome back, Warbirds

The lawn display was a popular spot for welcome back photos and even the athletes couldn’t resist. From left, seniors Taylor Grefsrud, Dylan Severson, Jared Quam and Tyler Brandt, juniors Ava Krier and Hannah Nelson, senior Brenna Metcalf, juniors Sam Dotzenrod and Summer Steinhaus, senior Kenna Vosberg, juniors Maria Jerdee and Emerson Johnson, seniors Caroline Puetz and Keira Johnson, junior Brian Quam, freshman Jaxon Krier and sophomore Riley Springer. Go Warbirds!
Welcome back, Warbirds

Elementary Principal Mikal Kern takes a photo with daughter Jolene, 8, a new third grader.
Welcome back, Warbirds

New Wyndmere Superintendent Jay DeCann chats with senior Warbirds Jared Quam, Dylan Severson and Taylor Grefsrud.
Welcome back, Warbirds

Addison Krause, 12, is a new seventh grader. On opening day, she was most looking forward to spending time with her friends.


Tags