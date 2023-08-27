Welcome back, Warbirds

Warbirds athletes made sure that Wednesday, Aug. 23, the start of the 2023-2024 school year, was memorable for underclassmen and peers. From back to front, freshman Jaxon Krier, junior Brian Quam, seniors Jared Quam, Dylan Severson, Taylor Grefsrud, Kenna Vosberg and Caroline Puetz, juniors Sam Dotzenrod, Summer Steinhaus, Emerson Johnson and Ava Krier, and seniors Brenna Metcalf and Keira Johnson.
The lawn display was a popular spot for welcome back photos and even the athletes couldn’t resist. From left, seniors Taylor Grefsrud, Dylan Severson, Jared Quam and Tyler Brandt, juniors Ava Krier and Hannah Nelson, senior Brenna Metcalf, juniors Sam Dotzenrod and Summer Steinhaus, senior Kenna Vosberg, juniors Maria Jerdee and Emerson Johnson, seniors Caroline Puetz and Keira Johnson, junior Brian Quam, freshman Jaxon Krier and sophomore Riley Springer. Go Warbirds!
Kenna Vosberg, a senior at Wyndmere Public School, is a member of the Warbirds’ volleyball and track teams. Just before the 2023-2024 education year began on Wednesday, Aug. 23, she was asked about what she most looked forward to.
“Taking the team to state,” Vosberg said, smiling. “We got it.”
Excitement was high in Wyndmere, North Dakota, and News Monitor was there to capture it. The fun was shared by people like Elementary Principal Mikal Kern, who posed for a photo with daughter Jolene, 8, a new third grader.
“We’re trying to make it a fun welcome back,” Mikal Kern said. “It’s good to see the smiles on everyone’s faces.”
Wyndmere Public School, like many throughout the Southern Valley, has one building for grades K-12. Kern is principal for grades K-6, with Scott Strenge serving as high school principal for grades 7-12. Unity is a key component for 2023-2024 and beyond, Superintendent Jay DeCann said.
“We want to keep building the culture of a K-12 building,” DeCann said. “I want everyone to understand what our goals and initiatives are and we’ve got to be able to work together on that. We’re a small district, but I think that’s a strength. I just think the collaboration will come when we keep communicating as K-12, not just K-6 or 7-12. It’s when we’re all on the same page. We’ll communicate with everybody to share our mission, which is our kids.”
Kern said he hopes that Wyndmere Public School will continue making memories for all of its students.
“I remember how much I loved elementary school and I try to always impart that on the staff,” he said. “We’re making memories and that’s what it’s all about. I hope that we have a really great year.”
The start of any school year is exciting and Wyndmere’s was for DeCann, who had “only been here for six weeks now” on Wednesday.
“Seeing the staff that we have here and how much they love this place is important. They love this community and they love these kids. It’s pretty easy to see the excitement for kids to come back because they know there’s a lot of excitement and positivity in our building. I’m just excited to be a part of that,” he said.