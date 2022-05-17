Well learned and well fed

To give credit to those students who work hard during the school year, earning high grades, the Lidgerwood Woman’s Club hosts an annual honor student banquet. This year marked the 95th year the banquet was held. Generations of students have been given recognition at the annual event for their hard work and dedication to education.
“It is always an honor to do the honor student banquet. We ladies love doing it. Myself, I particularly love doing it. I have been doing it for 48 years. And actually as a high school student, I attended the banquet myself for four years,” life member of the Lidgerwood Women’s Club LaVonne Guenther said.
This year the event took place on Wednesday, May 11, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood. Twenty-six students were honored at the banquet including four seniors. Students in grades seven and eight acted as servers for the banquet. Some students were unable to attend due to the national archery competition. Those in attendance were presented with certificates to commemorate their achievements.
“It makes me feel really good to be honored for my academics, so it is really nice to be here. It is awesome to be a part of it since it has been going on for a long time,” Lidgerwood junior and honor student Lauren Oster said.
Over the banquet’s history it has stayed relatively the same. One major change was the recognition of men at the honor student banquet. Originally the Lidgerwood Women’s Club set out to recognize the academic achievements of local women, however, when they saw that the boys were only receiving athletic recognition, the club decided to include them in the program.
“It is very important to give added rewards for those who do well in academics. Kids get a lot of rewards for things like sports, the guy who made the most free throws or the girl who got the most assists. Sometimes there is so much emphasis on those extracurricular activities but we just want to emphasize that they are going to school to learn,” Guenther said.
Students in grades nine and above were treated to a meal and entertainment provided by Colin Brownlee who played guitar for the guests. A group of speakers were invited from Dakota Dirt Coffee though only one was able to attend. Beau Goolsbey of Dakota Dirt Coffee spoke on the importance of taking care of oneself and pursuing ambitions.
After the guest speaker and certificates were presented, a brief response was given by Lidgerwood senior and returning honor student Dreah Frolek who commented on her time attending the event as both a server and an upperclassman.
“Being able to come to these banquets each year and see the support has been an inspiration for me,” Frolek said.
