With upcoming elections on Tuesday, June 14, it is important to understand what will be on the ballot. For local elections, many towns in Richland County will be making decisions regarding their city councils, mayors and park boards.
Hankinson has seven positions available in the next election. Three City Council members, three park board members, and the mayor.
Hankinson’s City Council is made up of six members split between various committees. The members are elected for four-year terms with three of them being elected every two years. The three whose positions are opening up this year are Alan Wieser, Joel Bladow and Mary Bommerbach. Of these three, only Bladow has filed for re-election.
Two people have filed for the City Council in Hankinson – Joel Bladow and Jeremy Steffens. The remaining spot will be filled through appointment if no third member is found on election day.
The park board also operates on four-year terms with three rotating positions up for election every two years. Two current members of the park board have filed for re-election, Jason Semerad and Jill Post. No others have filed to fill the final available position. Like the City Council, if no third member is found on election day, one will be appointed by the city.
The Mayor of Hankinson acts as a town leader, making decisions and giving approval for different decisions and plans around town. The current Mayor Loren Hovel has not filed for re-election to the four year term. Furthermore, no one else has filed for election to this position, either.
If no one is selected to be mayor by the end of election day, it will be up to city appointment to determine the next mayor of Hankinson.
