What's a gumball worth?
Courtesy MCC

As the Cares for Cancer annual benefit approaches, folks from around Richland County and beyond are gearing up for the Saturday, March 25 fundraiser. While many are planning to donate at the event, others have been fundraising for some time now.

Hankinson sixth grade teacher Eric Grohnke and his class have been big donors for Cares for Cancer for 10 years now. The group has raised over $10,000 since they began in 2013. All of that money is thanks to a gumball machine.



