What's a gumball worth?

As the Cares for Cancer annual benefit approaches, folks from around Richland County and beyond are gearing up for the Saturday, March 25 fundraiser. While many are planning to donate at the event, others have been fundraising for some time now.
Hankinson sixth grade teacher Eric Grohnke and his class have been big donors for Cares for Cancer for 10 years now. The group has raised over $10,000 since they began in 2013. All of that money is thanks to a gumball machine.
“It’s right in my room. After school there will be a line 20 kids deep as they come in to get some on their way out of school,” Grohnke said.
Each gumball costs 25 cents and they come in a variety of flavors, picked out by students in Grohnke’s class. Some of the gumballs are marked as prize gumballs, which come with extra prizes like football cards. At the start of the school year, the gumball machine becomes available for students to use every Friday. As the year progresses more opportunities for using it open up, until after winter break, when it becomes always available.
“In class we talk about being a better person, this is one way we do that. The kids like it. It helps them to learn the value of donating and contributing to a cause,” Grohnke said.
Each year Grohnke and his class raise around $1,000 for Cares for Cancer. Just before the annual benefit, they walk the money to the bank and have it counted as a class.
The benefit itself is seeking to raise money in order to support Cares for Cancer’s grant program. Each year, Cares for Cancer distributes more than $50,000 in individual grants to folks within 40 miles of Hankinson that are dealing with cancer or other chronic illnesses.
The group was created as a 501c3 in 2006 and has been expanding to provide more funds ever since.
While fundraising for this takes place year-round, the Cares for Cancer benefit is by far the largest contributor to the organization. At this benefit, community members are invited to the Hankinson Community Center, bid on auction items, buy raffle tickets, enjoy a meal and more, all in the pursuit of continuing the Cares for Cancer mission.
Some of the items available this year include purses, a fire speaker, an hvac renovation and more.
This year’s benefit will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25. For more information, or to check out more of the items that will be available for auction and raffle, check out the Cares for Cancer website at https://www.cares4cancerinc.org/.