Every so often, the Hankinson Community Center gets filled with people looking to support their community. Sometimes it’s for fun, other times it’s a fundraiser. But each time those doors open, people show up. This was especially true when the Richland Wildlife Club hosted their seventh annual banquet Saturday, Dec. 3.

“They came out to support the wildlife club. It is a banquet, it is a night out, it is things like that. It is a fun night,” Richland Wildlife Club President Paul Berg said.



