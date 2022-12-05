Gun raffles like this one, where a Winchester and a Beretta 9mm were up for grabs, gave guests the chance to win a brand new gun. Here a guest rolls the dice to see how many tickets he will get in the raffle.
Every so often, the Hankinson Community Center gets filled with people looking to support their community. Sometimes it’s for fun, other times it’s a fundraiser. But each time those doors open, people show up. This was especially true when the Richland Wildlife Club hosted their seventh annual banquet Saturday, Dec. 3.
“They came out to support the wildlife club. It is a banquet, it is a night out, it is things like that. It is a fun night,” Richland Wildlife Club President Paul Berg said.
The banquet included a variety of fundraising activities, games for children and food for everyone.
“They got some games out front. They get to come in and sign up for a gun out there. The kids, we are giving them binoculars. Every kid here gets a pair of binoculars,” Berg said.
Funds raised at the event will go towards supporting the Wildlife Club’s various activities throughout the year, including the fishing derby held in February.
“That takes money and everything so that is the main purpose of it. And everyday expenses of the club. Everything costs money,” Berg said.
According to Berg, the club is also hoping to build a shooting range in the area for those who want to go out and enjoy sport shooting.
The club is dedicated to the promotion of outdoor activities like hunting and fishing. As part of their mission, they are hoping to get children involved so that these activities can be passed down.
“We are trying to get kids involved in the wildlife club. Trying to get them involved in hunting and sporting and things like that,” Berg said, “Hunting is good, fishing is good. The big thing is getting the kids involved.”
Hot Cakes Cafe out of Hankinson supplied food for the event. It included meatballs, corn and mashed potatoes.
Fundraising activities included gun boards, meat raffles, drawings and a live auction run by Ostby Auctioneering. Club member Steve Hansen helped run one of the gun raffles where a Beretta 9mm and a Winchester were being raffled off.
“This particular game is a dice game, you roll dice and the number you get on the dice is the number of tickets you get to enter in for the gun here,” Hansen said.
Items up for auction were a mix of those bought and donated. Some of the biggest items were bottles of alcohol that gave the buyer a chance to win a gun.
Berg didn’t want to give an estimation for how much the event raised for the Wildlife Club, however he considered the event a complete success.
“It’s unpredictable. It depends on the crowd. But, things are going well,” Berg said.
The Wildlife Club will host its upcoming 49th annual Lake Elsie Ice Fishing Derby on the first Saturday in February.