You don’t have to be Irish to feel lucky this St.Patrick’s Day weekend. The Veteran’s Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is hosting a Bingo night Saturday, March 18. With some luck, you may walk home with a prize, and they may raise enough to send veterans to the capital.
Veteran’s Flight is a program designed to provide local veterans with the opportunity to take a trip to Washington D.C. to see monuments and experience the country’s history.
The program was started to provide the service to World War II veterans. However, in 2006, when Korean and Vietnam War Veterans asked if they would be taken the program shifted.
Currently Honor Flight Programs are found across the country, each one serving their local area. This service is in high demand, a waiting list for the program was created which at one point numbered over 600 people.
Each trip costs around $215,000 and can take over 100 veterans, according to Honor Flight Volunteer Jane Matejcek they normally take around 127 veterans a year.
For just one veteran a trip costs around $1,600. In order to fund these trips and provide the experience to veterans free of charge, Honor Flight works tirelessly to help raise money.
“We have about 35 volunteers. If there is a fundraiser going on we will travel there and help out, make sure things go well,” Matejcek said.
The St. Patrick’s Day bingo event will be held in the Hankinson Community Center starting at 4 p.m. Any tickets remaining after pre-sales will be available at the door.
The event will feature a meal, drinks, a silent auction and of course, plenty of Bingo. Over $6,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs to anyone who wants them.