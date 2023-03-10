You don’t have to be Irish to feel lucky this St.Patrick’s Day weekend. The Veteran’s Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota is hosting a Bingo night Saturday, March 18. With some luck, you may walk home with a prize, and they may raise enough to send veterans to the capital.

Veteran’s Flight is a program designed to provide local veterans with the opportunity to take a trip to Washington D.C. to see monuments and experience the country’s history.



