Wood, rock and steel debris removed from derailment site

Over the course of nearly five months, the Richland County Board and county residents have been informed of the extensive cleanup process and an overall sense of making amends following a March 26, 2023, train derailment outside Wyndmere, N.D.
All wood, rock and steel debris have been removed from the site of a March 26, 2023, train derailment outside Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht gave an update on the derailment site cleanup when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The board learned that all petroleum and glycol-impacted soils have been removed.
“Analytical samples have been collected and results show that we had two areas with impacts remaining above state standards,” Lambrecht wrote. “Additional soil has been removed from the two areas and samples were collected.”
As of Aug. 15, results were pending. Should they be favorable, Lambrecht expected soils would be imported to replace what would be removed. The importing would take place the week of Monday, Aug. 28.
“Rig mats will be removed following soil replacement. This is expected to take place after Labor Day and last for about two weeks. We will discuss any additional landowner requests, if there are any, following the rig mat removal,” Lambrecht wrote.
Thirty-one cars of a 70-car train derailed outside of Wyndmere on March 26, News Monitor previously reported. The train held commodities including highway asphalt oil, carried in eight total calls. A final determination by the Federal Railroad Administration as to what caused the derailment is pending.
In April, Commissioner Terry Goerger said cooperation between Canadian Pacific and all contractors at the cleanup site has been fantastic.
“Brett and I, at least one of us was trying to be there every day to get the briefings. They were easy to work with and understood that they were working in a farm area. I was pretty impressed with how everything flowed together,” Goerger said previously.
Over the course of nearly five months, the Richland County Board and residents of Richland County, North Dakota, have been informed of the extensive cleanup process and an overall sense of making amends.
“We are working with Canadian Pacific on a grant for Richland County Communications/911’s resource software,” Lambrecht said in April. “Canadian Pacific wants to give back to the community. This will benefit everyone in our county.”
In June, Goerger, Lambrecht and Richland County Communications/911 Director Jill Breuer were on hand to honor three members of the Wyndmere Fire Department. Chief Andy Thompson and firefighters Jeff Brosowske and Tom Brosowske all received meritorious service awards.
“We had several people that stepped up, above and beyond what anybody would have expected,” Goerger said. “That’s the way things happen in our county. This is in appreciation for your exception response, leadership, understanding and untiring effort during the train derailment response, mitigation and cleanup. It is given on behalf of the citizens of Richland County by the Richland County Commissioners, Richland County Emergency Management and Richland County Communications/911.”
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.