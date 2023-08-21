Wood, rock and steel debris removed from derailment site

Over the course of nearly five months, the Richland County Board and county residents have been informed of the extensive cleanup process and an overall sense of making amends following a March 26, 2023, train derailment outside Wyndmere, N.D.

 Courtesy Canadian Pacific Railway

All wood, rock and steel debris have been removed from the site of a March 26, 2023, train derailment outside Wyndmere, North Dakota.

Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht gave an update on the derailment site cleanup when the Richland County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. The board learned that all petroleum and glycol-impacted soils have been removed.



Tags