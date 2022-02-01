World champ, local instructor

Medaling in a world championship of any kind is a major feat. Being able to do it in one of the most well known and practiced martial arts is an achievement of a lifetime.
Richland County’s KrisCinda Erickson did just that. Erickson is a master in Taekwondo and she was able to take home bronze in the Changmookwan Taekwondo world championship in January.
The competition saw nearly 1000 competitors from across the globe trying to show their skill and take home a medal.
Erikson grew up learning taekwondo at Greenquist Academy in Wahpeton. She picked up the martial art quickly and by the time she was 13 she was training in the adult class.
Since then Erickson has competed in a variety of competitions as well as working as an instructor at the Greenquist academy in Hankinson.
“I started training when I was in elementary school, so it was definitely my Mom who got me
started. She was a single Mom at the time and thought it would be a good idea that I knew
some self defense to protect us,” Erickson said.
Erickson has competed in many events including the 2002 Junior Nationals and the 2006 Changmookwan world championship in Fargo where she took 1st in her division where she was the youngest in her division
“It’s pretty amazing to see all these proud moments and realize how things change. When
your young you are super proud of yourself when you reach your goals, however when you
start instructing some of your proudest moment become about what your students have
Accomplished,” Erickson said.
In past years competitions like this were held in person, with many competitors giving live demonstrations. With the pandemic, in person events have been put on hold. The new format has competitors filming their routines and submitting the video to judges.
Greenquist Academy Grandmaster Eric Greenquist understands that there are real differences in how the competition works in an online format.
“On one hand you can film yourself doing it as many times as you need to get it perfect, its not just getting up there and doing it once anymore. On the other hand judges are now able to pause and go back to see the routine. In person if they are distracted, thinking about lunch or something, they may not notice a mistake, but now they will,” Greenquist said.
The new format has allowed competitors from around the world, who may not be able to afford travel to other countries the opportunity to show what they can do. However for some, the spirit of the events is lost.
“It used to be when you were in person there would be big crowds in the stands cheering reacting to the event, you don’t have that anymore, that energy,” Greenquist said.
Now, with a bronze medal in hand Erickson isn’t sure what’s next. She does hope to continue instructing and supporting her students with all things in Taekwondo and out of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.