A halter horse world champion resides in Hankinson. His name is Laurence Hiatt and he has over 30 world championship titles.
On Nov. 5, Hiatt added another title to his name and won the World Championship Appaloosa Show in Fort Worth, Texas. The winning horse was Power House Dreams, owned by Raul Yanez of Chihuahua, Mexico. Power House Dreams was the first horse born in Mexico to win the halter horse world championship.
The halter horse competition is a beauty pageant for horses. Horses are judged on criteria such as how fit they are and how well they show to the judges.
“We’re not supposed to have world champions in North Dakota,” Laurence said.
“He’s been told that,” Laurence’s wife Debi Hiatt said. “That just pushed him harder to show everybody, ‘Yeah, I can do this and I can win.’”
Laurence and Debi work as a team to get the horses ready for shows. When the Hiatts take on a horse for a client, it takes between 60 and 90 days to get the horse ready for show. During that time, the horse is put on a feeding program and conditioned to be in top form for a showing.
Laurence’s love for horses began in 1974 when he entered a baby horse in the North Dakota State Fair and won.
“After that I was hooked,” Laurence said. “I always wanted to win and I always wanted to beat somebody.”
Four years later, in 1978, Hiatt won his first national championship in Billings, Montana. His first world championship win would come a decade later in 1988. Hiatt’s success would take he and Debi around the country to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Kansas and even Ontario, Canada, to work for various clients.
In 2000, the Hiatts would return to North Dakota where they settled in Hankinson and built a house on land they bought at auction.
They also upgraded their horse training capacity by upgrading their horse stalls in the barn from four to six and then 10, and constructed an indoor arena for the horses.
“I told him, if you’re going to build, I want an indoor arena and I want a wash rack. I don’t want to stand outside in the snowbank working horses anymore,” Debi said.
Following their move to Hankinson, the Hiatts would continue to take on horses for clients and win world championships.
Nine years ago, Laurence underwent open heart surgery. During the surgery Laurence had a stroke that went undetected for nearly a year.
After an examination, it was found the stroke had occurred in Laurence’s frontal lobe, the part of the brain responsible for short term memory.
“I got home, I didn’t know nobody, didn’t know my neighbors. I’d go downtown, I’d get lost. I’d bring the wrong car home, not even the right color sometimes,” Laurence said.
It was a difficult time for Laurence and Debi, they considered quitting their work with horses.
“They said it would never get better, it is what it is,” Laurence said.
Laurence went to a neurologist who would recommend cognitive rehabilitation. Once, sometimes twice a month, for six months, Laurence attended cognitive therapy.
During rehabilitation, the therapist performed exercises with Laurence such as saying a phrase to him and making him repeat it backwards to her.
“And after six months, she [the cognitive therapist] said, ‘I get to tell you something today I don’t do very often … You graduated, you don’t have to come back,’” Laurence said.
The couple returned to training horses and getting them ready for shows.
“The customers didn’t want to quit on us, so we just kept at it,” Debi said.
And on they went, winning a world championship title this year.
After their success this fall, Laurence decided it was time to start winding down.
“When I won the world [championship] this year, I said, ‘This is a good time to quit.’ I started when I won the national, now I can quit when I won the world,” he said.
They’re still not sure if they’re completely done. The Hiatts still plan to do some regional showings and breeding.
“Everyone says I have the natural ability to look at a horse and know whether I can make a winner out of it,” Laurence said.
