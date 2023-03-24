Magan Lewis has shown time and again that success doesn’t require any particular background, it can sprout from anywhere, including a science lab in Hankinson.

In her 11 years as a scientist, Lewis has been given many recognitions. She has a statue in the Smithsonian, she has been on the cover of magazines and she has helped to mentor dozens of young women as they start their careers in STEM. On Friday, March 17, Lewis added another accolade to the list when she was presented with the North Dakota State University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.



