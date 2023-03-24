Magan Lewis has shown time and again that success doesn’t require any particular background, it can sprout from anywhere, including a science lab in Hankinson.
In her 11 years as a scientist, Lewis has been given many recognitions. She has a statue in the Smithsonian, she has been on the cover of magazines and she has helped to mentor dozens of young women as they start their careers in STEM. On Friday, March 17, Lewis added another accolade to the list when she was presented with the North Dakota State University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
“Walking in (to the award ceremony) was awesome because I felt it was about the amazing people in my life that helped me make it to where I am today. This is the highest honor bestowed upon any alumni. It wouldn’t be possible without a support network like mine,” Lewis said.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is given out by NDSU to one alumni each year. It acts as the highest honor available to the school’s alumni. In the award’s history, Lewis is the third woman to win it, and the first woman in STEM. She is also one of the youngest recipients of the award.
The ceremony brought together colleagues, students and mentors of Lewis to honor her. Speakers from her time in school, past employers and her current employer all recognized the work she has done, and the spirit she brings to work everyday.
“What we like is her participation in the community is something we've never seen before. Technically she knows all that stuff. She knows. She's great. but she is raising the bar of our organization every single day, on how we think about our customers,” event speaker Thomas Kurt said.
For Lewis, who now works for Kurt as an equipment and automated field sensing lead, much of that passion and spirit she brings with her into everything she does started in her time growing up in Hankinson.
“The encouragement I got in the community fueled my passion. In a small town you are not exposed to all the opportunities to huge organizations that you might get in bigger towns, but the opportunities you are exposed to, the teachers and mentors make it the best experience you can have. Teachers gave 120%,” Lewis said.
Lewis grew up with one foot in the science lab at Hankinson Public School. Her father, Marcus Friskop, was the science teacher in Hankinson.
“My dad, who was a world known science teacher, took me to NDSU as a high school student over 20 years ago. I was able to have my daughters go with me for this event and meet the same people that my dad had me meet,” Lewis said.
Friskop helped Lewis to find a passion for STEM and to make sure that it grew with her. Now, Lewis works to help other young women find that same passion.
“She is all about making the world a better place. I often think of her as with the quote, a rising tide raises all boats, and that's Magan,” speaker Jen Williams said.
With all she has achieved already, Lewis only plans to keep going. While she takes on the next steps, growing her mark on the world of agricultural science, she will show what it means to be home grown in Hankinson.