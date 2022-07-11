Wyndmere community picnic July 14
A community picnic will be held in Wyndmere on Thursday, July 14. The event will be hosted by the American Legion Brown Nelson Post No. 153.

Festivities will take place at the Wyndmere Rock Garden and last for two hours after starting at 5 p.m. A presentation of Quilts of Valor and service awards will take place at 6 p.m.



