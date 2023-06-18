Wyndmere field up to date

Each week, over 100 baseball and softball players gather to play on the Wyndmere diamond. Snacks are sold from the concession stand and fans cheer from the bleachers. Each game is a culmination of community effort; it is that same community effort that brought the diamond up to date.
“For me on a personal level, I started playing ball when I was five years old. My mom and dad were softball players. We went to tournaments every weekend. I just want to see my kids and my grandkids be able to do that, as well as the kids in this community. Come out here and play ball during the day. Come out and do things during the day, be active,” park board member Denise Vosberg said.
The field has been a part of Wyndmere for decades. The same parents that bring their kids to play were able to step up to the plate on the same diamond years ago, however, it has had some major changes.
“In the last few years there has been a lot of work done to the diamonds. Dusty Vosberg has donated a lot of his time. We have hauled in about seven loads of Agriline trying to get it done. He and Zach Puetz came in and dug out the diamond, put another load on,” Vosberg said.
The new diamond isn’t all. In 2015, the Minnesota Twins awarded a grant which allowed for the construction of up to date dugouts. The concession stand was put in and very recently, the digital scoreboard that watches every game was installed.
All of these additions came from community effort, largely organized by the Wyndmere Park Board. Though they would not be able to do it alone.
“We started looking for donations. The park board was going to do some fundraisers and we went to some locals to see if we could get some donations to see if we could get our first light up scoreboard. We got a call from Bob Dunn from the Lidgerwood American Legion. He said that the American legion would buy the scoreboard for us,” Vosberg said.
In May 2023, the scoreboard was finally installed. With the scoreboard in place, Vosberg and the rest of the park board have started looking at what to add next.
“Now that the scoreboard is up we have had parents say, ‘hey we should get some lights out here.’ I would like to see us be able to get a piece of land close to city limits and put up another diamond. I would love that,” Vosberg said.
A second diamond would help the town’s programs with scheduling. Currently the board is scheduling eight teams full seasons in two months around a single diamond.
“If we could ever get another diamond I would like to see that set up as a baseball diamond. The boys, after midgets baseball, their next step is Babe Ruth and they are going to Lidgerwood. Right now we have 25 boys on the Midgets team and it has reached a point where it is hard, they are not driving yet, parents have to take them. The numbers fall off at that point,” Vosberg said.
Vosberg believes that if the city were able to build a baseball diamond, they could keep participation numbers up and Wyndmere could have its own baseball team.
For now, the park board is happy with the progress they have made so far. The diamond is more consistently playable, the scoreboard has brought in a lot of attention and fans are able to enjoy the games like never before.