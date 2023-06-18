Wyndmere field up to date
The Wyndmere scoreboard was put up earlier this year. It helps to give a modern field to the old diamond.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Each week, over 100 baseball and softball players gather to play on the Wyndmere diamond. Snacks are sold from the concession stand and fans cheer from the bleachers. Each game is a culmination of community effort; it is that same community effort that brought the diamond up to date.

“For me on a personal level, I started playing ball when I was five years old. My mom and dad were softball players. We went to tournaments every weekend. I just want to see my kids and my grandkids be able to do that, as well as the kids in this community. Come out here and play ball during the day. Come out and do things during the day, be active,” park board member Denise Vosberg said.



