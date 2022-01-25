Wyndmere's new skates

Kids across Wyndmere got ice skates for Christmas this year. Word of a new ice rink spread through town and everyone wanted to be sure they were able to use it.
Years ago the city of Wyndmere had an ice rink that they would set up. At some point this stopped, the folks of Wyndmere were without a place to skate. Yet earlier this year the city’s parks board decided to bring it back.
The search for the rink ended up with the city finding one from a company in Texas who sold portable ice rinks and other recreation supplies.
The rink is around 60 feet by 100 feet. In total it cost around $8000. The money was provided by a variety of sources including the American Legion of Wyndmere.
Setting up the ice rink was a community event as people from around town came to put it together. The fire department helped with filling it up with water to be frozen into ice.
The rink was placed on a basketball court by the warming house due to the flat ground and easy access to warmth.
Kids were able to start skating on it on Friday, Jan. 14. It is expected to stay up and available until spring.
“The rink will stay as long as weather permits,” President of the Wyndmere Park Board Denise Vosberg said. “This is our first year doing this. Next year we’ll get it up sooner.”
The rink is maintained by the community. Snow is shoveled off of it by locals who see it covered, the ice is maintained by the fire department and anyone else who can.
“Thank you to the community for getting things set up, it’s really nice to see,” Vosberg said.
Since its construction, on days that the weather has been nice, both kids and adults have been using the rink.
Cold and snow have helped to keep the rink frozen while warm weather melts it slightly and allows the water to refreeze flat. However, when the ice is broken up by pressure from skaters or if it doesn’t fully freeze before people get on it more manual adjustments have to be made.
This can often be hosing down the rink with warm water and purposefully staying off of it until it is fully frozen.
With community maintenance it is important that people step up and help out, Vosberg said. The parks department president recognized the efforts of many of Wyndmere’s residents.
With the weather staying cold and folks lacing up their new skates the people of Wyndmere are able to enjoy the rink that they put up together.
