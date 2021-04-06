Alexis Baxley, North Dakota School Board Association executive director, will meet with Wyndmere Public School staff and parents Friday, April 9, to aid in the search for a new superintendent.
The Wyndmere School Board came to the decision Wednesday, March 31 during a special meeting.
During the board’s last special meeting on March 15, the school board enlisted the help of Baxley and the state school board association in finding a replacement for current Superintendent Dan Dalchow. Dalchow will finish out the year before leaving his position.
At the last special school board meeting, Baxley presented the board with three options of how she could help, all with varying price ranges.
The board selected the third option, which costs $6,500 plus travel expenses and includes a visit to the school, along with assistance in identifying candidates for the position and more.
During the April 9 visit, staff will meet with Baxley to discuss what they’re looking for from a superintendent.
The board is also seeking input from parents with students enrolled in the school.
“Hopefully there are some people interested in coming forward. It’s really going to help her do her job and get us the best candidate,” Wyndmere School Board President Chris Busche said.
Following meetings with the staff, faculty and parents, Baxley will meet with the school board to discuss the hiring process further.
If a large number of parents are interested in meeting with Baxley during her visit, the board will use a lottery system due to limited time and slots available for individuals to meet with Baxley.
An email will be sent out to parents and community members interested in attending the meetings with Baxley.
The board is tentatively planning to begin interviewing candidates on April 19 and April 26. The application period ends April 21.
The school board is also seeking participants for the interviewing process. Emails will be sent out and those interested are encouraged to respond, but spots for the interviewing process are limited.
“This is an opportunity to talk with the gal who’s going to be framing the questions and helping us vet applicants. That’s one piece, this an opportunity to give her their perspective and then secondarily, once we get applicants and interview candidates there will be an opportunity for folks to come in and be a part of that process as well,” Wyndmere School Board Member Melissa Johnson said.
Busche said during the next meeting the board will plan procedures for the interviewing process. The next regular Wyndmere School Board meeting is April 12.
“Hopefully we’re going to have some names by then of who’s going to be on a committee, teachers, maybe some community members and support staff,” Busche said.
