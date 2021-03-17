The Wyndmere School Board decided to enlist the help of the North Dakota School Board Association to find a new superintendent at a special school board meeting Monday, March 15.
Wyndmere Public School Superintendent Dan Dalchow requested a release from his contract Monday, March 8. The school board unanimously approved his release during a special school board meeting on Friday, March 12. Dalchow will finish the school year before leaving his position June 30.
Dalchow said he’s looking to move on to the next chapter in his life.
The board was presented with three options for hiring assistance from North Dakota School Board Association Executive Director Alexis Baxley.
The first option was free and would provide the board with guidelines on how to proceed with the hiring. The state school board would also advertise the position on their website free of charge.
The second option cost $4,500 plus travel expenses and included consultation with the school board regarding hiring, an application form, reference checks and more.
“I help you review those applications. What that means is I evaluate them based on the content of the application, but I also conduct reference checks,” Baxley said.
The third option costs $6,500 plus travel expenses and includes all services provided in option two, but additionally includes the creation of a brochure for the position, a visit with the school and community members and assisting the board in identifying the skill set necessary for the position.
“I would likely come to visit you one time for sure, maybe twice. I always like to come out and visit when I get my recommendations on which candidates to interview,” Baxley said.
Full details of each option are available here.
Baxley said searches are typically open for two months, but recommended the board leave their search open for one month.
“I certainly think we as a group are capable of it, but I think as the timeframe, option two or three are the best way to go,” School Board Member Dave Puetz said.
The board unanimously approved the third option. Several board members cited the looming agricultural season as a constraint on their time to select a superintendent.
“One of the benefits that you really get with hiring us is that we have relationships with school board associations in all of the surrounding states,” Baxley said.
Baxley said she could contact other board associations for recommendations and references regarding applicants.
All applications will be confidential, she said.
“I think that the resource that the North Dakota School Board Association offers for this particular process is very much worth it,” said Janice Illies, Wyndmere Public School business manager.
Illies said the school board association would be helpful in completing the process within the month timeframe Baxley recommended.
The board will create a compensation package for the superintendent position at a later date. Baxley will provide input on the contents of the compensation package.
The next Wyndmere school board meeting is at 7 p.m. April 12.
