Wyndmere woman establishing scholarship for late Fargo officer

Officer Jake Wallin, Fargo Police Department, was fatally shot just after 3 p.m. Friday, July 14. The 23-year-old's death has inspired Tammy Goerger, Wyndmere, to establish a scholarship in his name.

 Courtesy Fargo Police Department

A 23-year-old Fargo police officer’s death in the line of duty is inspiring philanthropy and reflection from Southern Red River Valley residents.

Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot just after 3 p.m. Friday, July 14, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said during a Saturday, July 15 press conference. Wallin was responding to a crash, Zibolski said.

'Officer Jake Wallin gave the ultimate sacrifice — his life,' Goerger wrote Sunday, July 16. 'After serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan, he joined the Fargo Police Department on April 19, 2023, and was still training with the department the day he lost his life.'


