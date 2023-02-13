Wyndmere's new superintendent

Wyndmere Public School announced the hiring of their new superintendent, Jay DeCann, after months of searching for someone to take over the position at the end of the school year.
Decann has been working in education for 32 years at both the high school and college levels. Currently, DeCann works as the Director of Athletics at Mayville State University.
“I look forward to working with Mr. Jay DeCann in the future and believe he will be a great asset to our community,” Wyndmere school board president Chris Busche said.
This will be DeCann’s first time in a superintendent position, though he has worked in administrative capacities for some time.
“I was very involved at the admin level. I worked towards growth for our facilities, worked with interest groups and been very involved with school boards. Leadership in these areas has prepared me for what is next,” DeCann said.
It was while working at Mayville State that DeCann first saw what eventually drew him to Wyndmere. This past football season, after the playoff game between the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Warbirds and May-Port-CG, he was moved.
“I was so impressed at how parents, players and coaches handled a tough loss. They were positive and encouraged each other. Seeing those positive relationships was impressive,” DeCann said.
Outside of work, DeCann hopes to become active in the community. Although his two kids have moved away, he and his wife expect to meet their new community and build relationships.
“Moving into a new community and building relationships is one of my strengths that goes a long way. I am a firm believer in the golden rule and treating people in a friendly and respectful manner,” DeCann said.
That relationship building is part of what DeCann hopes to bring to Wyndmere Public School.
“I think the ability to have relationships with all the stakeholders, parents, students, staff and teachers means you have to be present. You have to have great communication skills. I am a big believer in service leadership, work with and work alongside. That is the approach that we take as I come into the district in July,” DeCann said.
DeCann has had the opportunity to meet with some of the folks around Wyndmere and be mentored by interim Superintendent Rick Jacobson. After this school year ends, DeCann will take over as superintendent with his start date set as July 1, 2023.