Poetry is meant to be read by many voices. There is no one person who poetry is for. It is an art for the rich and the poor. Wyndmere Public School celebrated poetry last week.
Wyndmere Public School hosted its Poetry Out Loud event Thursday morning, Jan. 27. The event saw competitors from each grade level read poems to be judged by guest poets.
This is the third year the contest has been held at Wyndmere Public Schools after a break from doing it many years ago.
Each contestant was the winner of their classroom contest and was set to perform for the entire school. Having won that they had just under a week to memorize a second poem and perform them both for the school body.
The event was live streamed so that parents and students who weren’t able to attend could listen to the poetry.
Up first were Yasmin Carreto representing the grade 7 class and AnaMArie Carreto, representing the grade 8 class. The two sisters performed only in the first round as the second round was for grade nine and above.
The highschool competitors were Preston Blazek grade 12, Jack Manstrom grade 11, Kenna Vosberg grade 10, and Vincent Strenge grade 9.
Judging the event was local poet Christine Ellsworth and Moorhead professor and poet Kevin Zepper.
“They were all amazing orators when they stood up in front of the school and said their poems. I am so impressed with them and the support their school gave them,” Ellsworth said.
The winner of the event was Vincent Stenge who read the poems ‘Stomp’ by Nikki Grimes and ‘Invisible Children’ by Mariana Llanos.
As the winner Strenge will attend the state competition for Poetry Out Loud in Bismarck on Feb. 28. Alongside this Strenge won a plaque and a Barnes and Noble gift card.
“This is big event its not just a school or state event, it is a national event. To have students participating in this is phenomenal, it really puts your school on the map,” Zepper said.
In the past competitors who did well at the state level would be given the opportunity to compete at nationals during a trip to Washington DC. The pandemic has prevented the students from being able to do a longer trip like that.
After the competition took place the judges had an opportunity to read some of their poetry. Ellsworth read her poem ‘Opening Doors’ and Zepper read his poem ‘Used Poetry’.
The event was organized by Wyndmere librarian and teacher Jennifer Manstrom.
“The kids can kind of drag their feet and grump about it but you know I am always surprised who ends up doing really well on the day. Some of the kids you think hmm I didn’t think they were going to memorize the poem end up doing really well,” Manstrom said.
Poetry is for everyone, celebrating that keeps poetry alive.
