Newspaper staff shares what they're thankful for

Each year at Thanksgiving, Daily News and News Monitor staff share their messages of thankfulness.
Tara Klostreich, publisher
During this special time of year, I am thankful for God, my family and friends who push me to be the best that I can be. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who is my biggest cheerleader and stands beside me every step of the way. I am grateful for my children, Seth, Mandy, Cole & Jennifer and especially Gunny.
I am most thankful for my employees and our corporate team who work endlessly to make our community newspaper a success.
I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us as the best way to reach the Richland and Wilkin communities, especially during this challenging year.
Last, and most importantly, thank you to our readers who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do. We are proud to be YOUR VOICE. YOUR NEWS. GET SEEN.
Diana Hermes, advertising manager
We are almost coming to an end in 2022 and this year I’m thankful for my wonderful family. My daughter Alexis has been blessed with a great job at the Leach Home. She loves the staff and residents so much and is attending the NDSCS - LPN program. She is following her dreams and I’m proud of her. My daughter Hadley has been blessed with a great personality and always knows how to turn your frown into a smile. My husband Jamie is supportive of all my volunteering and my career and I’m truly thankful for all of them.
Thank you to my extended family and friends. It takes a village to raise a child and I have been blessed with the best. I want to say thank you to my work family, we all are here for each other and I’m proud of each and everyone of them.
Candace Engstrom, production manager
Thanksgiving is probably my favorite family holiday because there are not the expectations that Christmas brings. We can get together with extended family, have a wonderful meal, catch up with what’s going on in our lives, reminisce and have some laughs. I’m so thankful that we can have these moments to treasure and to thank our God for all he has provided.
We moved to Grand Forks this fall and shortly after, our sweet Shih poo dog got gravely ill and we had to say goodbye to her. I told my husband I wouldn’t look for another dog but if the right one came our way, I would consider it. Our daughter came across a situation where the recipient of a surprise birthday gift (a mini dachshund puppy) didn’t want the dog. Since he is far away, our daughter will keep him until she drives up this way again so we are thankful “Johnny Cash” or Cash, for short, will join our family sometime early next year.
Put aside petty things and love your family, friends, neighbors (and pets) with all your heart and cherish the time you have together.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Carrie McDermott, managing editor
This is the time of year that reminds us to pause and consider all of the blessings we have in our life and to give thanks. This is a random and in no way comprehensive list of things I’m thankful for.
I’m learning to be thankful for not only the positive people, events and highlights of my year, but also the challenging experiences because that’s when I learn and get a chance to improve.
I’m thankful to have a good relationship with my family – that’s not everyone’s experience – and I’m thankful to still have my parents who both turned 80 this year.
I’m thankful for my adventurous sister, whose life I can live vicariously through.
I’m thankful to have friends who listen to my trials and tribulations as well as about moments I’m proud of. They offer advice only when asked and keep their hearts open, which in turn, helps me to give myself a break now and then.
I’m thankful I have a talented group of reporters in our newsroom who work hard every day to bring important and timely news to our community. They also are supportive of me and of each other, and I want them to know how much I truly appreciate them. I’m also thankful for our team in Wahpeton as a whole.
I’m always thankful for our community and the spirit of generosity shown throughout the year.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Kalie Hagstrom, business office manager
022 was one heck of a year for me. While I am always thankful for my family, this year I feel especially thankful for my husband. Austin has done so much to help me this year. He has always supported me, but this year he went above and beyond. Between my pregnancy cravings, postpartum break downs, and life in general, he has always shown me grace. He is the perfect person to eat gouda pickles with and will always eat the other Zebra Cake. I am extremely thankful that he is our kid’s father. They have such a wonderful example to look up to.
I am also so thankful for all of Austin’s family who have welcomed me since day one. It is hard moving to a completely new place, but they have made sure to include me and love me as if I have always been here. I am thankful for the many friends I have made here in Wahpeton. Friends who know you are having a hard time and invite you over a little bit of pampering. I am thankful for my friend’s children, who never fail to give me big hugs and smiles.
I am thankful for my job and my wonderful coworkers. I feel blessed to have the opportunities I have had here with the Daily News/News Monitor. Forever thankful that I ran into Tara at Hills 210.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Robert Wanek, Jr., sports editor
I’m thankful for many things on a daily basis, but most of all, I greatly appreciate the ability to be here and be thankful. Every breath is a breakthrough and Thanksgiving magnifies many blessings for me — family, health, happiness, opportunity and sports.
I’m thankful for my wonderful partner, my supportive family and my dream career at Daily News. I’m also thankful for our readers, who put their trust and time into making all the work we do worthwhile and impactful. I’m happy to be here and I hope all of you have a splendid holiday surrounded by the people you enjoy most.
Colton Rasanen-Fryar, reporter
Time stops for no one, not even me unfortunately. Often, it feels impossible to set aside time to think about anything, let alone what I’m thankful for. So, this prompt is a bit challenging for me.
If I dig deep enough though, I’m thankful to have a roof over my head and the clothes on my back. A little deeper. I’m thankful to have a job I enjoy going to every day with folks I’m delighted to call coworkers and friends. Deeper still. I’m thankful to have a space to unequivocally love and appreciate my husband and all the joy he brings to my life. Deepest? I’m thankful to exist in this exact moment in time; able to give thanks for all the positive and negative things I’ve experienced.
Ahhhh, enough introspection — what are you thankful for? The snow coming a bit later than it did in previous years? That fresh-baked pie wafting indescribably-pleasant aromas through the entire house? Spending time with those you love or the memories you hold dear of those you’ve lost? Whatever it is, hold that feeling close and let it carry you forward and then pass it on to someone else who needs it. Remember, it’s also thanksGIVING.
Ashleigh Jorschumb, advertising sales rep.
This year has been quite the year! I was married in July and I am so thankful for my husband and my four stepchildren. I am also thankful for my beautiful daughter Harmony. They keep me on my toes for sure! I’m always thankful for all of my friends and family.
I’m thankful for the great relationships that I have made this year.
I am thankful for a great job and the great friends that I have made with such a great team.
Frank Stanko, reporter
Since last Thanksgiving, I’ve had the chance to really consider what’s here and what’s there. I’ve traveled three times, once for mourning, once for recreation and once for celebration. Each of those experiences included reconnecting with loved ones and meeting a few new special individuals. It wasn’t all great, although there were times I’d never give up for anything, whether it was watching Patti LuPone on Broadway or meeting my nieces Georgie or Vivie for the first time.
Each time, though, there was always the reminder of the life I have here. Up with the sun, out with the moon, the winds pass through and rain makes the flowers grow. And I, at my keyboard, behind my camera, with my notepad, with my body and soul, experience it all. I guess you don’t realize how much a year means until it’s happened. But when you realize that, you never forget it.
Levi Jones, reporter
There are a lot of things for me to be thankful for this year. Around this time last year I was still in the process of getting the job I have now. Since then I have moved to a new community, met many new people and found myself thankful for all of it.
I am thankful for the place I get to work, the communities I get to serve and the fact that my family lives far enough away that seeing them feels special, but not so far away so that I can see them more than a couple times a year.
I am thankful for the heat in my apartment as the temperature drops. Over the course of the last year, being able to live in the community I do has been a blessing, one that I am very thankful for.
Sammy Babcock, advertising sales rep.
As a mom of four children, I definitely have a lot to be thankful for. Those four definitely keep me going, and on my toes. They are four very busy, and active kids.
I am thankful that they get to be in sports, and that they enjoy the sports they play.
I am also thankful for my job, and the friendships I have made at my job. My job is also very flexible which I am very grateful for. I am able to get to my kids activities, and if they are sick I am able to tend to them when I need to.
I am also very thankful for my family and friends. They are always there when I need a helping hand.