Next Hankinson blood drive is set for Oct. 30

Hankinson hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, Aug. 29 at Hankinson Community Center, which helped collect a total of 28 units of blood products for patients in need.
Twenty-eight individuals volunteered to donate blood and 23 were able to give, including four who volunteered for the first time.
Joan Meyer coordinated the drive, which was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Lynda Murphy assisted with the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals in the region. The blood supply is dependent on donations from volunteer donors.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL.
The next blood drive for Hankinson is to be held Wednesday, Oct. 30.
With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.
About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients. One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.
