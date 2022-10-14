Candidates for North Dakota’s 25th state legislative district defended their voting records and performance as politicians during a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson.
Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, a Republican, faces Jim Dotzenrod, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Dotzenrod previously served as a state senator representing the now-redistricted District 26. Luick and Dotzenrod are each seeking a four-year term in the North Dakota State Senate. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Dotzenrod and Luick were among the 11 Richland County, North Dakota, and District 25 candidates speaking at the forum, which was broadcast live by 3 Borders Sports Network. The forum can be seen in its entirety on YouTube as “Meet The Candidates (10/10/22).”
Luick’s latest responsibilities have included serving as chairman of the North Dakota Senate Agriculture Committee. The senator discussed how these responsibilities affect his professional relationship with the Richland County Board of Commissioners. The five-member board includes three commissioners up for re-election, Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, and Commissioner Perry Miller, who twice ran unsuccessfully for the North Dakota State Senate against Luick.
“When you are a chairman of a committee, not only do you have the responsibilities of your own district, but you have to look at whatever else is happening around the state,” Luick said. “Richland County or District 25 may have certain priorities, a wishlist of what they would like to see done in their particular county, but it’s maybe not the same thing as what’s happening in other counties. As chairman, you cannot always just side with your own district.”
Luick acknowledged some conflicts between himself and the Richland County Board of Commissioners, “because I cannot just look at what the wishes are for this particular county.” He said he hoped that the commissioners would understand why he handles things that way before addressing a recurring bit of conflict between the two parties.
“Road trains. I wish that the county commissioners, or even their lobbyist in Bismarck would have come to me any time in the last five years that I’ve been looking at this in Bismarck, because nobody did. Not one of them,” Luick said.
A road train consists of at least three trailers, News Monitor previously reported. It has a total approximate length of 200 feet and a total weight of 360,000 pounds. With a 5-0 vote in February 2021, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution opposing road trains.
“(That) was a poke in my eye,” Luick said.
A small price to pay?
Dotzenrod, whose introduction statement was given before Luick’s, criticized the incumbent. Luick acknowledged that he was among a minority — only three individuals, according to Dotzenrod — voting against a 2013 bill regarding the caskets of military veterans.
“There is appropriated out of any moneys in the general fund in the state treasury, not otherwise appropriated, the sum of $50,000, or so much of the sum as may be necessary, to the commissioner of veterans’ affairs for the purpose of providing a military casket to a veteran who otherwise would be provided a welfare casket, at no cost to the veteran who is interred in this state, for the biennium beginning July 1, 2013, and ending June 30, 2015,” Senate Bill 2264 stated.
Records state that Senate Bill 2264 passed 28-18 in the North Dakota Senate and failed 23-69 in the North Dakota House of Representatives. Nay voters included three of the four District 25 and District 26 state representatives at the time: Bill Amerman (Dem-NPL-District 26), Jerry Kelsh (Dem-NPL-District 26) and Clark Williams (Dem-NPL-District 25). Rep. Margaret Wall, R-District 25, did not vote on the bill.
“Fifty thousand dollars seemed like a small price to pay,” Dotzenrod said Monday. “I don’t understand a no vote on something that could give a deceased veteran a decent, respectful sendoff.”
Luick defended his vote against Senate Bill 2264 and at least one other bill, saying they were based on the feelings of veterans he had met with.
“We were told (at a get together) that the veterans did not want these bills to pass. They absolutely did not want them. I swear to God, that’s where that came from. They thought it was going overboard. They thought it was too much. They did not want it. So that’s where those votes come from,” Luick said.
Skroch questioned about information on her mailer
Richland County and District 25’s elections are the first since redistricting resulted in both locations largely being identical. District 25’s most southwestern portion exists in Sargent County, North Dakota.
Prior to redistricting, western Richland County was part of North Dakota District 26. Its legislators included Kathy Skroch, a Republican running for a four-year term to represent District 25 in the North Dakota House of Representatives. Skroch faces District 25’s incumbents, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League, and Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, a Republican.
The forum was held shortly after Forum News Service published a piece by regional columnist Rob Port. The column questioned the accuracy of claims made on a mailer sent in support of Skroch. Twelve specific bill numbers were given on the mailer, Port wrote, with only five passing, receiving a yes vote by Skroch and being related to the topic areas listed on her mailer.
Skroch was asked about the claims in the column, which she said she had not read at the time she was questioned. The next day, after she read the column and denied its accuracy, Skroch offered to meet with News Monitor and discuss each item on the mailer.
Highlights from the House candidates:
Mitskog, Schreiber-Beck and Skroch, like their peers running for the state senate, each gave a statement about their campaigns and themselves. Highlights include:
• Cynthia Schreiber-Beck — “My priorities in the legislature (include) North Dakota citizens, every one of you here and every one in the state of North Dakota. (It is important) whether it’s health, mental health, anything that affects our citizens. … We have developed a strategic vision for state education in North Dakota.”
• Alisa Mitskog — “(During my 11 1/2 years on the Wahpeton City Council), we did not worry about partisan politics. We tackled issues that affected our community and our city. When I first ran, I made that a priority that I was going to remain issue-focused and listen to my constituents, not answering to a party.”
• Kathy Skroch — “Part of my understanding of the importance of the work that we do in the legislature is that … I know that families all across North Dakota and all across Richland County also have the same passion that I have for the success of their children, whether it is their education or their preparation for a career and life.”
With less than 25 days until Election Day, News Monitor and Daily News will continue to give updates on North Dakota’s campaigns and candidates.
