Candidates for North Dakota’s 25th state legislative district defended their voting records and performance as politicians during a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson.

Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, a Republican, faces Jim Dotzenrod, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League. Dotzenrod previously served as a state senator representing the now-redistricted District 26. Luick and Dotzenrod are each seeking a four-year term in the North Dakota State Senate. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.



