North Dakota’s U.S. Senate, House candidates share views

Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD and Cara Mund, both candidates for North Dakota's U.S. Congressional delegation. Christiansen, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League member, is running for the Senate. Mund, an independent candidate, is running for the House.
Two positions in North Dakota’s three-member U.S. Congressional delegation will be determined with the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. The two positions are being sought by five individuals total.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seeks re-election to a third six-year Senate term. His opponents are outgoing North Dakota state Rep. Dr. Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon and self-described “Independent Republican,” and Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, Dem-NPL-N.D., an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, North Dakota. Becker previously ran against Hoeven to be the North Dakota Republican Party’s official U.S. Senate candidate.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., seeks re-election to a third two-year House of Representatives term. His opponent is attorney Cara Mund, I-N.D., previously Miss America 2018. If elected, Mund would be the first woman to represent North Dakota in the House. The state’s third national legislator is Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a former Congressman first elected to the Senate in 2018.
Armstrong, Becker, Christiansen, Hoeven and Mund have spent the campaign season getting their names and messages out in various ways. Everything from a mailer to a candidate forum has been utilized.
“I’ve been working hard in the U.S. Senate to deliver for North Dakota,” Hoeven stated on a mailer paid for by the state Republican Party. “On the Energy Committee, I’ve been ensuring that we remain an energy powerhouse for the country. As chair of the Agriculture Appropriations Committee, I secured disaster assistance to get farmers and ranchers through flooding, drought and the Chinese trade war. (I also) worked to pass legislation to give National Guard and reserves (members) access to educational benefits and the GI Bill. It’s an honor of a lifetime to work for you.”
Christiansen attended an Oct. 18 candidate forum in Wahpeton with Mund. While there, Christiansen said her top priority is fully funding education.
“What I mean by that is making sure that all of the schools in North Dakota have the resources that they need to prevent learning loss,” Christiansen said. “This last year that my son was in kindergarten, I was made aware of just how severe the needs are in our schools for social, emotional and behavioral assistance. It’s so important to have those staff members in our schools so that teachers aren’t overwhelmed. We have 438 open teaching positions in the state of North Dakota and it’s important, for our future, for our kids’ future, that we solve that problem.”
In a statement read at the forum, Becker discussed topics including crop insurance and U.S.-Chinese relations.
“You may have heard I will vote to end crop insurance or something crazy like that,” Becker said. “I will not attempt to get rid of crop insurance. That would be as ridiculous as getting rid of car insurance. I would, however, like to see common sense reforms to the program that would bring down costs to the taxpayer, as well as to the farmer in the way of lower premiums. I (also) am and have been publicly and loudly opposed to this cozy China deal (the proposed Fufeng Group corn mill plant in Grand Forks, North Dakota) since first hearing of it in February of this year. I believe this fiasco bears witness to a true failure of North Dakota leaders in Washington.”
Armstrong, who visited Wahpeton on Thursday, Oct. 27, was asked about topics including America continuing to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia.
“Since my time in Congress and probably in the last 10 years, there’s nothing that deserves a more open and honest debate on the floor of the House,” Armstrong said. “More than 12% of the world’s calories come from the Donbas (a region in eastern Ukraine). There’s a real chance that we can pull Vladimir Putin off the board without a U.S. soldier ever getting shot at. I don’t know what those things are worth, but they’re worth debating. What I don’t support is another Ukraine package, written in a leadership office at midnight and brought to the floor as part of an overall larger package.”
During the Oct. 18 candidate forum, Mund said she is for upholding democracy.
“(It’s) having someone who’s going to be in office that represents us and isn’t just doing what the party expects,” Mund said. “We have one representative in the state of North Dakota. He’s given the opportunity to sit on the January 6 committee and chooses not to do it. He takes our voice out of the negotiation table. He takes us out of the picture. Making sure we have someone who isn’t going to just go with whatever leader (has) an R or a D after their name (is important). We (should) go with someone who truly does have integrity and represents North Dakotans and not a party, a special interest, a PAC, anything like that.”
News Monitor and Daily News will provide updated coverage of the 2022 elections and their results prior to, on and after Tuesday, Nov. 8.