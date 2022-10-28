North Dakota’s U.S. Senate, House candidates share views

Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD and Cara Mund, both candidates for North Dakota's U.S. Congressional delegation. Christiansen, a Democratic-Nonpartisan League member, is running for the Senate. Mund, an independent candidate, is running for the House.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Two positions in North Dakota’s three-member U.S. Congressional delegation will be determined with the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. The two positions are being sought by five individuals total.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seeks re-election to a third six-year Senate term. His opponents are outgoing North Dakota state Rep. Dr. Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon and self-described “Independent Republican,” and Dr. Katrina Christiansen, PhD, Dem-NPL-N.D., an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown, North Dakota. Becker previously ran against Hoeven to be the North Dakota Republican Party’s official U.S. Senate candidate.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., right, with Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht.
North Dakota U.S. Senate candidate, outgoing state Rep. Dr. Rick Becker, R-N.D.


